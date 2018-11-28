It is with every sense of restraint, and responsibility, that I have resisted the urge to title this piece “Why Buhari will win again”.

Yes, Buhari will likely win again – and it’ll not be because he has performed so well. In fact, if you asked me, if we removed the propaganda, the intimidation and the blackmail, this government still trails behind the one it replaced, in terms of achievements.

Now, I’m not one of those carried away by the millions of jobs so far created, which only Buharists can see, nor the numerous roads that have been constructed in the imaginations of

Lai Mohammed and Rotimi Amaechi, nor the downgraded capacity of Boko Haram which keeps picking out our soldiers like sitting ducks, nor the seeming unwillingness of the military top brass to end the insurgency (may be because it’s their own oil block), the dizzying deployment and redeployment of police Chiefs in Bayelsa and Rivers States, nor the-more-you-see, the-less-you- understand anti-graft war. Yes, a lot of jobs have resulted from a few policies, but when they begin to count the jobs in millions, they lose me.

However, Buhari has browbeaten all of us enough to concede the ballot to him, even before the first vote is cast.

I just hope I’ve not run my mouth too much! Well, if I have, both my home and my office are a strolling distance from the Kirikiri. They don’t need to come and arrest me. They can just send me word, and I’ll report there myself, and save them the logistics of mobilising policemen and vehicles to effect any arrest.

But that is even assuming too much. With the way people’s eyes have reddened, ahead of this 2019, many in authority could be resorting to self-help, in the name of an unacquiescing president. But I digress.

Yes, I know there might be a few shenanigans in some places like Kano, where we have already permed five million from five million, in sure banker votes, but the re-election of the president would be given the biggest boost by the very party that seeks to unseat him – the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.