Home / National / Again, Oyo Assembly extends LGs, LCDAs chairs tenure by 4 months

Again, Oyo Assembly extends LGs, LCDAs chairs tenure by 4 months

— 7th November 2017

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Oyo State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, again extended the tenure of local government chairmen and their counterparts at Local Council Development Areas, (LCDAs), by four months.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo, who read the letter from Governor Abiola Ajimobi requesting for the extension of the chairmen’s tenure, gave the order during Tuesday’s plenary following the unanimous agreement by members of the Assembly.

The House had, four months earlier, extended the tenure of the chairmen to conduct elections into 33 local governments in the state, including the LCDAs following a matter pending in the court.

But in a letter from the Executive dated November 3, 2017, Governor Ajimobi sought for the renewal and appointments of new chairmen into local government areas and LCDAs where have been left vacant due to legal restrictions.

The new name of Chairmen nominees are Akeem Aransi from Lagelu West LCDA, Adediran Asifu from Irepo LG, Remi Adeniyi from Afijio LG, Okeniyi Gbolagade from Atiba LG, Oladeji Tajudeen Olabisi from Oyo West LG, Odekanmi Olayinka from Oriire Local Government Areas.

Others are: Babatunde Abiodun Adebayo from Oyo East, Akano Nathaniel Idowu from Asabari LCDA, Tunde Ojo from Afijio West LCDA, Oyelayo Sunday Ajiboye from Soro LCDA, Tiamiyu Taiwo from Oyo South East LCDA,

Jelili Abiola from Oyo South West LCDA, Jacob Bamigboye from Oriire South LCDA and Oriire North LCDA whose nominee was not mentioned.

Speaker Adeyemo, however, directed the nominees to come with their credentials, on Wednesday, before Chairman House committee on Local Government for screening and the committee should report back to the House on Thursday’s plenary.

