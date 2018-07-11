Again, Obasanjo attacks Buhari— 11th July 2018
- Accuses FG of using EFCC, agencies to witch-hunt opposition
Nkechi Chima, Abuja
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and other relevant agencies to witch-hunt and intimidate other opponents.
Obasanjo alleged that some judges are already being intimidated; to prepare them to do the biding of the ruling party, in petitions that would arise from next year’s election.
He disclosed this in Abuja, at a colloquium titled Nigeria’s democracy: The journey so far and the role of women, which marked the 70th birthday anniversary of Mrs. Josephine Anenih, former minister for Women Affairs and Social Development.
The former president described the situation as a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.
He said: “Some institutions created for normal administration and dispensation of Justice, like the EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Ministry of Justice are being directed to witch-hunt and pursue political opponents can only undermine survival of democracy.
“The use of intimidation, violence and physical attacks have started in some States.
“It is understood that judges are already being intimidated so as to prepare them to do the ruling party’s bidding in election petitions.
“All there are visible in today’s practise of democracy in Nigeria.”
Obasanjo noted that for democracy to endure and produce the desired gains, nobody should be unjustifiably treated and the rule of law must be observed by those in power.
He charged Nigerians to tolerate one another and stressed that though Nigeria has recorded some strides in her democratic journey it is not yet uhuru.
The former president also said democracy should not mean shutting those who did not vote for you and explained that it is a government of the people by the people.
“For me, that after almost twenty year’s of the beginning of the present dispensation, it has not been derailed, is enough a development in progress, even though there are many unpalatable practises and dangerous signs that have shown their ugly heads, which is the strongest indication that our democracy is alive but, it cannot be said to be hale and hearty.
“Practitioners of democracy must be democrats, if you have a lot to be desired.”
On women’s involvement in governance, Obasanjo advocated 40 percent representation for women at all levels of government.
He decried the current situation where Nigeria is yet to meet the 35 affirmative action.
“In this present administration, there are 15 women members in the House of Representatives.
“It is not only unacceptable but makes mockery of gender balance. There must be amendment of our constitution, not to allow any gender to have less than 40 percent in any parliament.”
Obasanjo congratulated the celebrant, Mrs. Anenih, on her birthday and also applauded her for the great success she has recorded so far in life.
He also sang a song for the her titled: “What shall I render” and danced to it as well.
