Again, NAF jets destroy terrorists stronghold in Borno, many dead

— 5th December 2017

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its fighter jets, engaged in the ongoing counter insurgency war in the north east, have destroyed yet another stronghold on the Boko Haram terrorists killing a good number of the terrorists.

NAF Director in charge of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, who made this known, in Abuja, said the fighter jets also carried out several interdictions and destroyed Boko Haram structures in Bogumeri and Gwoza in Borno State.

Adesanya, in a statement said, “In furtherance of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on 24 November 2017, successfully neutralized a large gathering of Boko Haram terrorists in Bogumeri, Borno State.

“A NAF platform, while on routine Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), had previously discovered the large gathering of the BHTs in the area, which was known to have significant BHT presence.

“Consequently, NAF fighter aircraft were detailed to carry out air interdiction on the target, in quick succession. The Alpha Jet fighter aircraft attacked the target with bombs, killing the insurgents and setting some structures ablaze.

“Meanwhile, in a separate attack on 28 November 2017, the NAF successfully neutralized another large gathering of BHTs in Gobara, 15km north west of Gwosa. A NAF ISR platform had previously discovered the armed BHTs, who were gathered by a building that was apparently being used as a hideout.

“The subsequent air strike resulted in the immediate destruction of the target building, killing all the BHTs inside it.”

