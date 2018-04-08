The Sun News
Kalu

Again, Kalu solicits support for Buhari

— 8th April 2018

…Promises to empower 2000 people in Ondo

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former Governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday urged the traditional rulers in Yoruba land and the entire people of Yoruba nation to support President Muhammadu Buhari in his bid to get a second term in office come next year.

Dr Kalu spoke at the palace of the Osemawe of Ondo kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo when he visited the monarch, in continuation of his peace and advocacy visit to the South West geopolitical zone of the country.

The former governor also promised to empower 2000 indigenes of Ondo town through the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation.

He said that the beneficiaries of the empowerment programme would comprise

1000 males and 1000 females, engaged in petty trade in the town. While lauding the support of the traditional institution for the APC-led government of President Buhari, the eminent businessman enjoined the traditional rulers not to relent in supporting the present administration.

According to him, President Buhari has done well to develop the nation, especially with his fight against corruption and rehabilitation of federal roads across the country.

Highlighting the achievements of Buhari, Kalu said: “Many federal roads across the country are being rehabilitated by the government. Nigeria now has a good image before the international community unlike what operated before the inception of the Buhari administration. Kalu encouraged traditional rulers to pray for the president and his administration, just as he called on all Nigerians to pray for peace and unity of the country.

“Nigerians should know that no human being is perfect. We should all tolerate ourselves and ensure that peace reigns in all parts of the country. We should see the good side of ourselves and close our eyes on the bad sides.” In his remarks, the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Kiladejo described peace as an important factor needed for the development of the country. He expressed gratitude to Kalu for taking it upon himself to move round the country preaching the message of peace and unity.

  1. Tony 8th April 2018 at 3:41 am
    Ndigbo have resolved to stone this shameless traitor called Orji Kalu campaigning for a failure like buhari in igboland.

