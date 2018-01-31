Again, Kaduna Police parade 38 suspected kidnappers, others

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Wednesday, paraded 38 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and members of the gangster group called ‘Sara-Shuka’ arrested in the state between October 2017 and January 25, 2018.

Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, while parading the suspects, said 21 of the suspects were arrested in connection with kidnapping and armed robbery, while the rest were suspected members of the notorious ‘Sara Shuka’ gang that have been terrorising residents of Kaduna for some time now.

According to him, items recovered from the suspected criminals within the period under review were three vehicles and 41 arms and ammunition.

The Police boss also disclosed that, the command also dislodged three armed robbery syndicate, saying that, the most significant of the successes was the arrest of a notorious armed robbery syndicate operating along the Zaria -Kano expressway.

“Some of the suspects who were involved in kidnapping for ransom and operating in Lere and pambegua axis of Kubau and Zaria Local Government Areas were also arrested,“ he said.

The commissioner said that the street gangs were arrested in Rigasa, Tudun Wada, Kawo and Unguwar Rimi, all within Kaduna metropolis.

He said that the suspects who are in police custody were giving useful information aiding investigation, after which they would be charged to court for prosecution.

“We want to reassure members of the public that the command will not relent in its effort in fighting all forms of crime and criminality in the state”, the new police commissioner said.