From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

Barely one week after journalists were barred from covering the maiden sitting of the Senate adhoc committee set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the return of Abdulrasheed Maina to the country and how he was readmitted into the civil service as a director‎, the federal lawmakers again sent newsmen out of the hearing room, on Tuesday.

Journalists covering the Senate, had converged on room 221 in the Senate new building, venue of the hearing, to follow proceedings of the appearance of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, when they were sent out by the committee’s chairman, Senator Emmanuel Paulker.

Details later…