Again, herdsmen kill 5 in Taraba

— 6th April 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Barely 12 hours after armed herdsmen attacked and killed a family four in Mbayi village, Takum Local Government Area, again, herdsmen, have killed five people in neighbouring Donga Local Government Area of the state.

They were killed in the early hours of yesterday, according to the state’s Police/Public Relations Officer,  ASP David Misal, who confirmed the attack.

He said four bodies have, so far, been recovered but operatives are combing the area to effect any possible arrest and ensure quick return of normalcy.

However, a resident, Mr. Henry Ianna, told Daily Sun on telephone that the attackers, numbering over 30, invaded Utile community, along Donga – Isha road, and killed five people.

“The attackers came in the early hours of today (Thursday) when people were still asleep and started shooting.

“The attacks have now spread to Shaakaa village and so far,  five corpses have been recovered and the attacks are still ongoing, as we speak (yesterday). 

“The casualty figure may rise as shooting is still going on. The areas under attack are still volatile so we could not go into other places, for fear of being attacked and you know the attacks began at night when people were still asleep, so,  there is tendency that more bodies could be recovered,” he said.

Ianna added that hundreds of people are fleeing the troubled spots to Donga, headquarters of the local government, for safety.

On Wednesday, armed herdsmen attacked Takum Local Government Area and killed a family of four.

