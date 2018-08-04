– The Sun News
Latest
4th August 2018 - Again, herdsmen kill 3 in Plateau
4th August 2018 - Our political drama and its actors
4th August 2018 - Don’t be clog in wheel on progress, Ambode tells lawmakers
4th August 2018 - My neighbour’s dog has fake certificate
4th August 2018 - Okibe Onoja decamps from APC to PDP, declares for Zone C Senate
4th August 2018 - Why I want to represent my constituency – Ogun Assembly aspirant
4th August 2018 - Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit: Explosion of creative ideas in Maiduguri
4th August 2018 - F.C. Ogbalu: Father of Igbo language, literature
4th August 2018 - Being a dad: How to teach kids to stand up for themselves
4th August 2018 - Reviving Nigeria’s folklore tradition
Home / National / Again, herdsmen kill 3 in Plateau
HERDSMEN

Again, herdsmen kill 3 in Plateau

— 4th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than three persons were shot dead by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Zanwra village of Jebbu Miango in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Sunday Sun gathered that the attack occurred on Friday night and left Emmanuel Gado, 22, Ladi Monday, 30, and a 5-year-old Mary Monday dead who are members of same family.

Police Public Relations Officer of Plateau State Police Command, DSP Matthias Terna Tyopev, confirmed the incident and said the corpses had been buried by the relations according to Irigwe rites.

He said one expended shell of 7.62mm ammunition was recovered at the scene and photographs of the deceased persons were taken.

READ ALSO: Don’t be clog in wheel on progress, Ambode tells lawmakers

“Today being 04/07/2018 at about 0745hrs the Nigeria Police Force, Plateau State Command, Jos received an information that on 03/07/2018 at about 1830hrs unknown armed men suspected to be Fulani Herdsman attacked  Zanwra area of  Jebbu Miango, Bassa LGA.

“As a result of the attack, three persons were shot dead. They are; Emmanuel Gado ‘M’ age 22 years, Ladi Monday ‘F’ age 30 years and Mary Monday ‘F’ age 5 years. Police detectives led by the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Bassa Police Division mobilised to the scene of crime.

“One expended shell of  7.62mm Ammunition was recovered, Photographs of the corpses were also taken. Meanwhile the corpses were buried by relations according to Irigwe rites.

“Investigation is in progress to track and arrest the perpetrators to face Justice. We also appeal to members of the public to help with the needed information to  unravel the mystery behind the attack.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HERDSMEN

Again, herdsmen kill 3 in Plateau

— 4th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than three persons were shot dead by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Zanwra village of Jebbu Miango in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Sunday Sun gathered that the attack occurred on Friday night and left Emmanuel Gado, 22, Ladi Monday, 30, and a 5-year-old Mary Monday dead who are…

  • AMBODE

    Don’t be clog in wheel on progress, Ambode tells lawmakers

    — 4th August 2018

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Friday evening, urged lawmakers across the country to eschew all acts that can constitute clogs in the wheel of progress based on party differences, saying the whole essence of politics is to serve the people and give back to the society. Speaking while declaring open the Second Quarterly…

  • ONOJA

    Okibe Onoja decamps from APC to PDP, declares for Zone C Senate

    — 4th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Business mogul, Chief Mike Okibe Onoja, has led thousands of his supporters in the Benue South Senatorial District, popularly known as Zone C, to decamp from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Onoja, who also used the opportunity to announce his intention to contest for the…

  • OGUN

    Why I want to represent my constituency – Ogun Assembly aspirant

    — 4th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A House of Assembly aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ogun State, Oyatayo Gabriel Ayomikun, has disclosed his aspiration to become a lawmaker was hinged on his desire to propel development of his constituency as well as the people. Oyatayo, who is contesting to represent Abeokuta South Constituency 1 in…

  • LADOJA

    Ladoja formally dumps PDP for ADC

    — 4th August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Barely one year after he returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a former governor of Oyo State, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja, on Friday, officially announced his defection from the party to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state, saying the national leadership of PDP was unfair to him. He said he…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share