Again, herdsmen kill 3 in Plateau

Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than three persons were shot dead by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Zanwra village of Jebbu Miango in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Sunday Sun gathered that the attack occurred on Friday night and left Emmanuel Gado, 22, Ladi Monday, 30, and a 5-year-old Mary Monday dead who are members of same family.

Police Public Relations Officer of Plateau State Police Command, DSP Matthias Terna Tyopev, confirmed the incident and said the corpses had been buried by the relations according to Irigwe rites.

He said one expended shell of 7.62mm ammunition was recovered at the scene and photographs of the deceased persons were taken.

“Today being 04/07/2018 at about 0745hrs the Nigeria Police Force, Plateau State Command, Jos received an information that on 03/07/2018 at about 1830hrs unknown armed men suspected to be Fulani Herdsman attacked Zanwra area of Jebbu Miango, Bassa LGA.

“As a result of the attack, three persons were shot dead. They are; Emmanuel Gado ‘M’ age 22 years, Ladi Monday ‘F’ age 30 years and Mary Monday ‘F’ age 5 years. Police detectives led by the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Bassa Police Division mobilised to the scene of crime.

“One expended shell of 7.62mm Ammunition was recovered, Photographs of the corpses were also taken. Meanwhile the corpses were buried by relations according to Irigwe rites.

“Investigation is in progress to track and arrest the perpetrators to face Justice. We also appeal to members of the public to help with the needed information to unravel the mystery behind the attack.”