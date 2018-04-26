The Sun News
Latest
26th April 2018 - Again, govs meet over Paris Refund, Stamp Duties, others
26th April 2018 - 2019: Opposition alleges plot to block accounts of states opposed to Buhari
26th April 2018 - UNICEF tasks Nigeria, Sub-Saharan Africa on increased malaria cases
26th April 2018 - Troops arrest 5 suspected militia in Nasarawa, recover arms
26th April 2018 - Saudi Arabia executes 48 in 3 months
25th April 2018 - On World Malaria Day, calls for sensitization, against self-medication
25th April 2018 - Strike: We had no agreement with health workers – Minister
25th April 2018 - FEC okays N68.6 billion for roads projects
25th April 2018 - Herdsmen attack: Sultan gives MACBAN 2 months to produce perpetrators
25th April 2018 - Benue killings: Arewa Forum asks FG to set up probe panel
Home / National / Again, govs meet over Paris Refund, Stamp Duties, others

Again, govs meet over Paris Refund, Stamp Duties, others

— 26th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors, under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors Forum met, on Wednesday night, in Abuja, over the last tranche of the Paris –  London club refund.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the payment of the first tranche of N522 billion on December 16 2016.

He had also approved the release of N243.80 billion as the second tranche of Paris Club refunds last July, bringing the total sum disbursed to states to N765.8billion.

The last tranche of the Paris refund is still pending.

Also on the agenda of the meeting is the update on recovery of stamp duties, harnessing traffic management systems at the state level, and review of the National Economic council agenda.

Others are consultation on the agreement establishing the African Continental Free trade area ( AfCFTA), briefing on 2018 seasonal rainfall predications, replicating edumarshals project at the state level and update on TV and radio rates collection project.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Again, govs meet over Paris Refund, Stamp Duties, others

— 26th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governors, under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors Forum met, on Wednesday night, in Abuja, over the last tranche of the Paris –  London club refund. President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the payment of the first tranche of N522 billion on December 16 2016. He had also approved the release of N243.80…

  • INEC

    2019: Opposition alleges plot to block accounts of states opposed to Buhari

    — 26th April 2018

    Ahead of the 2019 general elections, there are concerns in the camp of the opposition that the Federal Government, using its anti-graft security agencies, plans to block the accounts of some state governments not in support of Buhari’s re-election bid. The camp alleged that a proposal for approval of the action is before the Presidency…

  • UNICEF tasks Nigeria, Sub-Saharan Africa on increased malaria cases

    — 26th April 2018

    NAN UNCEF has tasked Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan African countries on the increasing cases of malaria in these countries. UNICEF in a message to mark the World Malaria Day in New York that Rwanda and Nigeria saw an increase of over 1.5 million cases of malaria in 2016. The UN agency said: “Four out of…

  • Troops arrest 5 suspected militia in Nasarawa, recover arms

    — 26th April 2018

    NAN Troops of the  177 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army  arrested five suspected militias at Ugyi town in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa state and recovered some arms from them during a raid. A statement issued by Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, the army spokesman listed items from them as one Daihatsu SUV jeep, seven…

  • Minister of HEALTH Isaac Adewole

    Strike: We had no agreement with health workers – Minister

    — 25th April 2018

    Say 2 million Nigerians down with Sickle Cell As Buhari okays Traditional Medicine for malaria The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has alleged that the the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) was trying to arm twist the Federal Government into implementing a non-existing agreement. Adewole made the claim at the end of the Federal Executive…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share