Again, govs meet over Paris Refund, Stamp Duties, others

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors, under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors Forum met, on Wednesday night, in Abuja, over the last tranche of the Paris – London club refund.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the payment of the first tranche of N522 billion on December 16 2016.

He had also approved the release of N243.80 billion as the second tranche of Paris Club refunds last July, bringing the total sum disbursed to states to N765.8billion.

The last tranche of the Paris refund is still pending.

Also on the agenda of the meeting is the update on recovery of stamp duties, harnessing traffic management systems at the state level, and review of the National Economic council agenda.

Others are consultation on the agreement establishing the African Continental Free trade area ( AfCFTA), briefing on 2018 seasonal rainfall predications, replicating edumarshals project at the state level and update on TV and radio rates collection project.