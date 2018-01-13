The Sun News
Home / National / Again, fire razes over 100 shops at Ibadan plank market

Again, fire razes over 100 shops at Ibadan plank market

— 13th January 2018

From Oluseye Ojo,  Ibadan

A section of Sango plank market was in the early hours of yesterday razed by fire, which destroyed more than 100 shops, equipment and goods worth millions of naira,  two years after a major inferno razed over 300 shops in the Ibadan market.

The inferno, which was said to have started at about 2a.m., could have burnt the whole of the market and nearby houses, but for the swift intervention of the Oyo State Fire Service.

Early callers to the market, popularly called Igbajo plank market at Alaro area of Sango, included the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State,  Mr. Abiodun Odude; caretaker chairman of Irepo Local Council Development Area, Mr. Bolaji Abayomi; and the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Sango Police Divisional headquarters.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state Police Command, Mr. Adekunle Ajisebutu, told Saturday Sun that Odude visited the scene to assess the level of damage in the market, adding that the police boss also assured traders of security and adequate investigation of the fire incident, but said the cause of the inferno is not known yet.

When Saturday Sun visited the market on Friday, it was discovered that more than 100 shops were razed. Some of the affected traders were seeing mourning their losses and salvaging whatever they could from the rubble

