CORRUPT POLITICIANS

Again, FG blames politicians for killings

— 6th July 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal Government has blamed the orgy of killings in the country on the activities corrupt politicians.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), alleged this, in Abuja, yesterday, and added that the corrupt politicians are in opposition political platforms; in their quest to discredit the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of the 2019 general election.

The AGF spoke at a high- level dialogue on law and security in Nigeria, organised by his ministry, which had in attendance all the Attorneys General of the 36 states of the Federation.

Malami urged Nigerians to resist the negative tendencies of corrupt politicians who, he said, have continued to downplay Buhari’s achievements; for their own political gain.

“The subject-matter of our gathering today has become, to use the legislative parlance, a matter of urgent national importance which requires our highest sense of patriotism and diligence to address.

“Given the gravity of the task at hand, your participation in this forum is really not negotiable. In our respective positions at the federal and state levels, we stand in the vanguard of ensuring due compliance with the constitutional prescription that our country shall be governed on the basis of law, order and good governance.

“As we are all aware, these horrendous incidents in Plateau State were not isolated events but followed a pattern in some other states, notably Benue, Taraba, Zamfara and Adamawa; which has become a deep source of concern to federal and state authorities…

“From an informed assessment of the situation, permit me to first situate the apparent upsurge in these incidents to the advent of another political season of elections and the fierce contestation for power, which appears to now overshadow all pretensions to patriotism and respect for human lives, in certain quarters.

“As we approach another general election in 2019, it is easy to see the hands of corrupt politicians with contrary positions in our present security problems as they desperately attempt to discredit all the gains made by this administration, for pure political gain. We must resist these negative tendencies.

“The greater danger to our collective survival remains the fact that we are not fully out of the grip of this corrupt, privileged class, despite the best intentions and efforts of the Buhari administration. On the contrary, we are now confronted with a situation where they are using the humongous loot still in their possession, either directly, or though proxies, to continuously launch attacks designed to subvert critical national and state institutions and processes including undermining the security agencies themselves; compromising the executive instruments of investigation; infiltrating the judiciary whose independence to determine cases judiciously and expeditiously they have attempted to undermine; and ultimately attempting to foist a system of corruption on the country.

“The Federal Government and its agencies, are, of course, aware of these plots and negative actions through which the perpetrators expect to distract attention from their corrupt activities and consequently, stall the on-going anti-corruption war of the present administration,” the AGF said.

1 Comment

  Ezekiel Okeke 6th July 2018 at 7:27 am
    Reply

    It is Political killings. It is Politicians. It is Bloody Political War. It is the reality of human existence under human governance. There’s nothing to blame about it- fight, fight to God given Victory which is the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. Every this territory native life lost in this Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, is worthwhile price for Liberation, for Freedom which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Those who fight in vain, die in vain are those who fight and die for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order- the vanquished. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

