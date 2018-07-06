Again, FG blames politicians for killings

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal Government has blamed the orgy of killings in the country on the activities corrupt politicians.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), alleged this, in Abuja, yesterday, and added that the corrupt politicians are in opposition political platforms; in their quest to discredit the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of the 2019 general election.

The AGF spoke at a high- level dialogue on law and security in Nigeria, organised by his ministry, which had in attendance all the Attorneys General of the 36 states of the Federation.

Malami urged Nigerians to resist the negative tendencies of corrupt politicians who, he said, have continued to downplay Buhari’s achievements; for their own political gain.

“The subject-matter of our gathering today has become, to use the legislative parlance, a matter of urgent national importance which requires our highest sense of patriotism and diligence to address.

“Given the gravity of the task at hand, your participation in this forum is really not negotiable. In our respective positions at the federal and state levels, we stand in the vanguard of ensuring due compliance with the constitutional prescription that our country shall be governed on the basis of law, order and good governance.