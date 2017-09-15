The Sun News
Again, Ekiti tops NECO results, retains first position

Again, Ekiti tops NECO results, retains first position

15th September 2017

Efforts by the Ayodele Fayose-led administration in Ekiti State to reposition the education sector have again yielded positive results as the state retained her first position in the National Examinations Council secondary leaving examinations conducted by the body for 2017.

The good news was broken in Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, by Governor Fayose while meeting with retirees at the Government House, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi.

Recall that the state came first in the same examinations in 2016 among the 36 states in the country.

Also, going by available data, the state is set to also improve significantly in her position in the West African Examinations Council.

“Our efforts in the education sector are yielding positive results, we have retained our first and leading position in this year’s NECO examinations. Last year we came first and we have done it again.

” I am promising the people of the state that we are going to maintain that leading position throughout my tenure and it will continue by the grace of God when my deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka takes over from me.

” Apart from being diligent, he is the one supervising the education sector and I am proud of his commitment to duty and I am assuring you that with him in the saddle, things would get better.

“When I first came to office in 2003, the sector was in bad shape and we organised the first Education Summit and we moved from number 34 in the federation to seven and first in the Sourh-West. I came back again to meet it in a bad state and we took some steps and here we are.

” Last year when we came first, some critics who would not see anything good in other people said we reaped from what our predecessor left. Now we have proved them wrong.

“We are the first when it comes to the motivation of teachers and assisting them with teaching aids and materials. No state celebrates teachers like we do during the annual Teachers’ Day,” he said.

 

