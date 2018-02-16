Again, Eagles drop in FIFA ranking

MONICA IHEAKAM

Super Eagles of Nigeria again slipped a point down in the latest FIFA ranking released yesterday ,even as their Russia 2018 World Cup opponents Iceland reached new heights.

According to the ranking on FIFA’s official website, the Eagles who occupied the 51st position in last month’s ranking with 651 points have now slipped to 52nd with 606 points but remains 7th in Africa.

Iceland climbed to an all-time high position of 18th . Their surge in the ranking (18th, up 2) is one of the notable changes in a February table left largely unaltered by a quiet period of international action.

On the continent, Nigeria moved up one place from number eight to seventh position after finishing as runner-up in the recently concluded African Nations Championship (CHAN). Tunisia moved from second position to top spot on the continent.

West African nation Senegal dropped from top to second positions in Africa and 23rd and 27th spots in the world respectively. Congo DR moved from fourth to third position on the continent, CHAN champion, Morocco moved from fifth to fourth position, while Egypt dropped from third to fifth spot on the continent.

Nigeria’s other World Cup group opponents Argentina and Croatia are in fourth, 15th positions respectively. Germany, Brazil and Portugal maintain their top three positions on the log.

34 international friendlies, 28 of which were in Africa, came into the equation, resulting in a static top 15 that is still headed by Germany, Brazil and Portugal (1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, all unchanged).

Meanwhile, the next FIFA/Coca-Cola ranking will be released 15 March, 2018.