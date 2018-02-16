The Sun News
Latest
16th February 2018 - Again, Eagles drop in FIFA ranking
16th February 2018 - Egbe faults minister on Abuja National Stadium
16th February 2018 - The exit of a booster — a tribute
16th February 2018 - We’re failing in real estate planning –Adetiba
16th February 2018 - Nigerians lose over N20bn daily on Apapa road –Dangote
16th February 2018 - How to access opportunities in housing sector
16th February 2018 - Emergency landing: Delta Air Lines apologises to AIB over delayed reporting
16th February 2018 - End fuel queues next week, Kachikwu tells Baru
16th February 2018 - Customs intercepts elephant tusks worth N493m in Ikeja
16th February 2018 - Businesses succeed, fail on strategy –Abiagom, Ecab Products boss
Home / Sports / Again, Eagles drop in FIFA ranking

Again, Eagles drop in FIFA ranking

— 16th February 2018

MONICA IHEAKAM

Super Eagles of Nigeria again slipped a point down in the latest FIFA ranking released yesterday ,even as their Russia 2018 World Cup opponents Iceland reached new heights.

According to the ranking on FIFA’s official website, the Eagles who occupied the 51st position in last month’s ranking with 651 points have now slipped to 52nd with 606 points but remains 7th in Africa.

Iceland climbed to an all-time high position of 18th . Their surge in the ranking  (18th, up 2) is one of the notable changes in a February table left largely unaltered by a quiet period of international action.

On the continent, Nigeria moved up one place from number eight to seventh position after finishing as runner-up in the recently concluded African Nations Championship (CHAN). Tunisia moved from second position to top spot on the continent.

West African nation Senegal dropped from top to second positions in Africa and 23rd and 27th spots in the world respectively. Congo DR moved from fourth to third position on the continent, CHAN champion, Morocco moved from fifth to fourth position, while Egypt dropped from third to fifth spot on the continent.

Nigeria’s other World Cup group opponents Argentina and Croatia are in fourth, 15th positions respectively. Germany, Brazil and Portugal maintain their top three positions on the log.

34 international friendlies, 28 of which were in Africa, came into the equation, resulting in a static top 15 that is still headed by Germany, Brazil and Portugal (1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, all unchanged).

Meanwhile, the next FIFA/Coca-Cola ranking will be released 15 March, 2018.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

We’re failing in real estate planning –Adetiba

— 16th February 2018

 Simeon Mpamugoh Segun Adetiba is the  President, Furniture And Allied Products Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (FAPMAN). In this interview, Adetiba spoke about social housing with cheaper locally-made building materials adding that it depended on the seriousness and acceptability of those materials by the private and public sectors. He felt that there was need for the public…

  • Nigerians lose over N20bn daily on Apapa road –Dangote

    — 16th February 2018

    Maduka Nweke  The Chairman, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has decried the level of dilapidation of Apapa Road. Dangote, who spoke to journalists at the site of construction in Apapa recently, said that people don’t really understand how much money Nigeria is losing as a result of the bad roads. According to him, if one…

  • How to access opportunities in housing sector

    — 16th February 2018

    Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 The real estate sector provides huge job opportunities for citizens in most economies. But in Nigeria, the sector has yet to stand on its feet let alone giving job to a reasonable percentage of the populace. Although the real estate sector is still evolving in Nigeria, there are stringent…

  • Emergency landing: Delta Air Lines apologises to AIB over delayed reporting

    — 16th February 2018

    … Pledges to cooperate with Nigerian investigators  Louis Ibah Delta Air Lines Thursday apologised to Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) over its crew and management’s failure to notify the government agency of the emergency landing involving its Airbus 330-200 aircraft on Tuesday night.  Recall that an Atlanta-bound Delta Flight 55, which departed Lagos Tuesday night…

  • End fuel queues next week, Kachikwu tells Baru

    — 16th February 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja; Adewale  Sanyaolu The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has directed the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, to end the persisting fuel queues in Abuja. The directive of the Minister is to avert any form of embarrassment on the part of the Federal…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share