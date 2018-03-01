The Sun News
Latest
1st March 2018 - Again, Court orders final forfeiture of $4.760m properties linked to Diezani
1st March 2018 - Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim, Donald Trump to meet in April
1st March 2018 - JUST IN: Osinbajo, Emir Sanusi, others in Epe for economic summit
1st March 2018 - JUST IN: Aisha Buhari releases photos, confirms Yusuf’s return to Nigeria
1st March 2018 - Thai tourism body says it opposes ‘sex tourism’
1st March 2018 - Nigerians are getting poorer – IMF
1st March 2018 - PCNI may transmute into NEDC – Ndume
1st March 2018 - INEC unveils elections timetable for 36 years
1st March 2018 - We want Biafra –MASSOB
1st March 2018 - Okah writes from prison, dismisses Buhari
Home / Cover / National / Again, Court orders final forfeiture of $4.760m properties linked to Diezani

Again, Court orders final forfeiture of $4.760m properties linked to Diezani

— 1st March 2018

Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, on Wednesdy, ordered the final forfeiture of two penthouses valued at $4.760 million, allegedly linked to the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke to the Federal Government.

Justice Olatoregun specifically ordered that the two properties: Penthouse 21, building 5, Block C, 11th floor (Bella Vista Estate) Banana Island, Ikoyi, and Penthouse 22, Block B (Admiralty Estate) also in Ikoyi, Lagos, be forfeited to the government.

The judge had, on December 5, 2017, ordered the temporary forfeiture of the properties after hearing an expert application filed to that effect by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The court had held that the order was to validate it pending the conclusion of ongoing investigation by EFCC into the ownership of the properties which it reasonably believes were procured with proceeds of crime.

The anti-graft agency listed Mrs. Alison-Madueke, Donald Amagbo, Schillenburg LLC, and Sequoyah Property Limited, as respondents in the matter.

Apart from the forfeiture order, EFCC also prayed the court for an order prohibiting any disposal, conveyance, mortgage, lease, sale or alienation or otherwise of the said assets/properties, as they were suspected to be proceed of unlawful activity.

The commission further urged the court to make an order authorising it to appoint a competent person(s)/ firms to manage the said properties.

The  court granted the order as prayed on Wednesday following no objection to the application from the listed respondents.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Again, Court orders final forfeiture of $4.760m properties linked to Diezani

— 1st March 2018

Lukman Olabiyi Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, on Wednesdy, ordered the final forfeiture of two penthouses valued at $4.760 million, allegedly linked to the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke to the Federal Government. Justice Olatoregun specifically ordered that the two properties: Penthouse 21, building 5, Block C, 11th…

  • JUST IN: Osinbajo, Emir Sanusi, others in Epe for economic summit

    — 1st March 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi Lamido, and some other top Federal, Kano and Lagos states government officials have arrived in Epe town, in Lagos State for the first Lagos-Kano Economic & Investment Summit. The summit is expected to come to end, on Thursday. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT…

  • JUST IN: Aisha Buhari releases photos, confirms Yusuf’s return to Nigeria

    — 1st March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has offered prayers of thanksgiving to God for her son, Yusuf’s fully recovery from bike accident in Abuja on December 26, 2018. She confirmed that her son received further medical attention abroad, though she didn’t mentioned where. Yusuf was reportedly flown to Germany for further treatment….

  • Nigerians are getting poorer – IMF

    — 1st March 2018

    Nigeria’s people are getting poorer despite the country’s slow recovery from recession and economic reforms are urgently needed, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has said. The Fund expects the Nigerian government to “muddle through” in the medium term and any progress could also be threatened if elections next year consume political energy and resources, it…

  • PCNI may transmute into NEDC – Ndume

    — 1st March 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Sen. Mohammed Ali Ndume has said that the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI) might eventually transmute into the North East Development Commission (NEDC). Sen. Ndume stated this while chatting with reporters, on Thursday, in Gombe. The PCNI is currently on a on a one-week retreat in Gombe. Ndume who represents…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share