Again, Court orders final forfeiture of $4.760m properties linked to Diezani

Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, on Wednesdy, ordered the final forfeiture of two penthouses valued at $4.760 million, allegedly linked to the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke to the Federal Government.

Justice Olatoregun specifically ordered that the two properties: Penthouse 21, building 5, Block C, 11th floor (Bella Vista Estate) Banana Island, Ikoyi, and Penthouse 22, Block B (Admiralty Estate) also in Ikoyi, Lagos, be forfeited to the government.

The judge had, on December 5, 2017, ordered the temporary forfeiture of the properties after hearing an expert application filed to that effect by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The court had held that the order was to validate it pending the conclusion of ongoing investigation by EFCC into the ownership of the properties which it reasonably believes were procured with proceeds of crime.

The anti-graft agency listed Mrs. Alison-Madueke, Donald Amagbo, Schillenburg LLC, and Sequoyah Property Limited, as respondents in the matter.

Apart from the forfeiture order, EFCC also prayed the court for an order prohibiting any disposal, conveyance, mortgage, lease, sale or alienation or otherwise of the said assets/properties, as they were suspected to be proceed of unlawful activity.

The commission further urged the court to make an order authorising it to appoint a competent person(s)/ firms to manage the said properties.

The court granted the order as prayed on Wednesday following no objection to the application from the listed respondents.