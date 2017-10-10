The Sun News
Latest
10th October 2017 - Again, blood flows in Rivers, as gunmen kill couple, 9 others
10th October 2017 - Kaduna: Gov orders tanker drivers off highways
10th October 2017 - When Awka stood still for Anyaoku
10th October 2017 - Ngozi Success 08119284321
9th October 2017 - “Calm before the storm”: Trump signals to North Korea, Iran
9th October 2017 - Ugwuanyi’s major breakthrough in investment
9th October 2017 - ‎Agbakoba sues FG over non inclusion of S/East in NNPC board‎
9th October 2017 - Kalu mourns ex-COAS Malu
9th October 2017 - Ikeogu wins 2017 NLNG Prize for Literature
9th October 2017 - Oil search, insurgency top discusions in Buhari/northern govs meeting
Home / Cover / National / Again, blood flows in Rivers, as gunmen kill couple, 9 others

Again, blood flows in Rivers, as gunmen kill couple, 9 others

— 10th October 2017

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

No fewer than 11 persons were yesterday, killed by gunmen suspected to be cultists in Mgbuoshimini community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

But the state police command confirmed that 10 persons lost their lives in the incident, which occurred in the early hours of the day.

Among the victims of the shooting, whose names could not be ascertained at press time, were a couple, a nursing mother, women and young men. The killing occurred 72 hours after two persons were shot dead in the same community by armed men.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the waterfront in Agip area of Port Harcourt at about 4am and opened fire on residents within the vicinity. Daily Sun further gathered that the hoodlums came into the community through the waterfront and attacked an area vastly occupied by the peasants.

The residents, who were displaced and had no alternative of where to relocate to, had been using tables and mosquito nets to retain their spaces and living at the mercy of criminals. Witness, Nasiru Usman, said the bandits that carried out the operation,  attacked mainly the persons, who were affected by the recent demolition  of shanties in the area.

Usman claimed that the killers were suspected cultists, who came on a reprisal attack after the killing of two persons by a rival cult group last Thursday. He disclosed that after the incident, there was heavy presence of police operatives with 20 security vans deployed in the area.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer  (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the story.

Omoni, however, could not confirm the perpetrators of the dastardly act, but said that the command had swung into action to track the hoodlums behind the senseless killing.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State government has condemned the killing of some persons in the early hours of yesterday, It has also directed the police and security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous act at all cost.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday, in Port Harcourt, by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barr. Emma Okah, saying, “The state government is ready to spare nothing to support the security agencies get these killers irrespective of where they are found. Even in their holes, smoke them out from there and you should have no rest until we get to the end of the case, until we see justice.”

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Again, blood flows in Rivers, as gunmen kill couple, 9 others

— 10th October 2017

From Tony John, Port Harcourt No fewer than 11 persons were yesterday, killed by gunmen suspected to be cultists in Mgbuoshimini community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State. But the state police command confirmed that 10 persons lost their lives in the incident, which occurred in the early hours of the day. Among the…

  • Kaduna: Gov orders tanker drivers off highways

    — 10th October 2017

    From Noah Ebije, Kaduna Following a fire outbreak which involved petrol tankers at Tafa town, in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna state, Governor Nasir el-Rufai, has ordered tanker drivers from packing by the highways which runs through Abuja, Kaduna and Zaria. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, October 7, 2017, resulted in the death of six people and left 14 with…

  • “Calm before the storm”: Trump signals to North Korea, Iran

    — 9th October 2017

    Reporters continue scratching their heads about what President Trump meant when he spoke of the “calm before the storm” Thursday as he was hosting a dinner for military commanders and their spouses. It seems clear to me that he was sending a powerful message to North Korea and Iran: change your behavior now, or prepare to face…

  • ‎Agbakoba sues FG over non inclusion of S/East in NNPC board‎

    — 9th October 2017

    Prominent Igbo lawyer, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has sued the federal government for discriminating against the South-East geopolitical zone in its July 5, appointment into the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Agbakoba, in the suit filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, said the federal government, on July 5, 2017, appointed nine…

  • Kalu mourns ex-COAS Malu

    — 9th October 2017

    Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has commiserated with the Nigerian Army over the passing on of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Victor Malu. Kalu described the deceased as disciplined, energetic and patriotic military officer, and acknowledged the contributions of the late general to peace-keeping beyond the shores of Nigeria. ‎ While…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share