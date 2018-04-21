The Sun News
Latest
21st April 2018 - Again, bandits kill 30 in Zamfara
21st April 2018 - 2019: Why Southwest won’t support Buhari –YCE
21st April 2018 - NASS invasion primitive, threat to democracy–NLC
21st April 2018 - Sex-for-mark student, Monica Osagie opens up
21st April 2018 - Abia stands a better deal with APC–Mascot Kalu
21st April 2018 - Biafra: IPOB threatens mass action
21st April 2018 - Celebrating OUK at 58
21st April 2018 - Jonathan divided Nigeria more than Buhari –Keyamo
21st April 2018 - Obasanjo’s third force a grand deceit – Bode George
21st April 2018 - 2019: Game over for Buhari –Ahmed Makarfi
Home / Cover / National / Again, bandits kill 30 in Zamfara
kill

Again, bandits kill 30 in Zamfara

— 21st April 2018

Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Armed bandits struck yesterday again in Kabaro and two other villages in Dansadau Emirate in Maru  Local Government Area of Zamfara State killing at least 30 people with several others sustaining injuries. According to a source, the armed bandits in their dozens  stormed the three villages of Kabaro, Danmani Hausawa and Danmani Dakarkari on motorbikes . The source added that the bandits started their dastardly acts in Kabaro village where most of the victims were killed Thursday night and later moved to Damani Hausawa and Damani Dankarkari in the early hours of yesterday (Friday) leaving in their trail tears and blood.

The Police Public Relation Officer  (PPRO), Zamfara State Command, DSP Shehu Mohammed who confirmed the incident said, the Command has ordered its Operational Officer and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Dansadau area to ascertain the level of damage and actual number of casualty.

The Police Spokesman added that  already personnel including mobile policemen and other  security agencies have been deployed to the affected area to put the situation under control and fish out the perpetrators for prosecution. Those who lost their lives have been buried according to Islamic injunctions while those who sustained injuries are receiving treatment in various hospitals and homes.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

kill

Again, bandits kill 30 in Zamfara

— 21st April 2018

Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau. Armed bandits struck yesterday again in Kabaro and two other villages in Dansadau Emirate in Maru  Local Government Area of Zamfara State killing at least 30 people with several others sustaining injuries. According to a source, the armed bandits in their dozens  stormed the three villages of Kabaro, Danmani Hausawa and…

  • AGREEMENT Buhari

    2019: Why Southwest won’t support Buhari –YCE

    — 21st April 2018

    Tunde Thomas President Muhammadu Buhari would not be supported by the South-West geo-political zone in his quest to secure a second term in office in 2019, unless he starts taking concrete steps on the issue of restructuring of the country now, the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), has declared. Making the declaration in an interview…

  • DSS

    NASS invasion primitive, threat to democracy–NLC

    — 21st April 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the recent invasion of the National Assembly by thugs, who made away with the symbol of authority of the Senate; the mace. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, described it as a primitive violation of the sanctity of the Senate and…

  • Sex

    Sex-for-mark student, Monica Osagie opens up

    — 21st April 2018

    • School ignored first complaint against randy Prof • Probe panel never invited her Kate Halim; Clement Adeyi The student at the centre of a sex for mark scandal rocking the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Ms Monica Osagie has opened up to defend her decision to record her telephone conversation with her lecturer, Prof Richard Akindele of…

  • APC

    Abia stands a better deal with APC–Mascot Kalu

    — 21st April 2018

    A House of Representatives aspirant for Aba North/Aba South federal constituency under the All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu, has assured the people that the APC government would treat the welfare of the workers of the state with utmost priority if voted into power next year. Kalu was reacting to the protest by…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share