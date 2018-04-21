Again, bandits kill 30 in Zamfara

Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Armed bandits struck yesterday again in Kabaro and two other villages in Dansadau Emirate in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State killing at least 30 people with several others sustaining injuries. According to a source, the armed bandits in their dozens stormed the three villages of Kabaro, Danmani Hausawa and Danmani Dakarkari on motorbikes . The source added that the bandits started their dastardly acts in Kabaro village where most of the victims were killed Thursday night and later moved to Damani Hausawa and Damani Dankarkari in the early hours of yesterday (Friday) leaving in their trail tears and blood.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Zamfara State Command, DSP Shehu Mohammed who confirmed the incident said, the Command has ordered its Operational Officer and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Dansadau area to ascertain the level of damage and actual number of casualty.

The Police Spokesman added that already personnel including mobile policemen and other security agencies have been deployed to the affected area to put the situation under control and fish out the perpetrators for prosecution. Those who lost their lives have been buried according to Islamic injunctions while those who sustained injuries are receiving treatment in various hospitals and homes.