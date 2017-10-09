The Sun News
Again, Army raids Kanu's family home

Again, Army raids Kanu’s family home

— 9th October 2017

• ‘We acted on intelligence, removed technical items’

Three weeks after a detachment of soldiers from the Nigeria Army invaded the Afaraukwu, Umuahia country home of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, his family raised the alarm yesterday evening,  that soldiers invaded the residence, again.
Kanu’ younger brother,  Emmanuel, alleged in an informal interaction with newsmen, yesterday, that the soldiers invaded their home and carted away some household items including television, generating sets and clothes, among other family property.
“The international community should prevail on the Army to stop raiding our home, again. We have been telling the army to produce my bother, whose whereabouts has remained unknown since after the September 14, 2017 military invasion of our compound…”
On its part, the military confirmed the operation but denied removing any household items from the compound.
Desk Officer in charge of Operation Python Dance II, in Abia State, who declined to be named simply said: “We were there in search of weapons, no household items were removed from Kanu’s home.
The army officer, who asked to be identified simply as ‘Desk Officer for the operation” also disclosed that the operation was a joint exercise with the Police and asked that further enquiries be directed there.
“You can make further enquiries from the police,” he noted and added that yesterday’s operation was based on intelligence report that arms were hidden in the compound.
“The things removed may be technical items. Somebody was also arrested with a weapon in the compound,” he disclosed.
But, efforts to get police reaction were unsuccessful as the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Geoffrey Ogbonna, did not pick calls to his mobile telephone.
Also, he didn’t respond to text messages.
On September 14, a combined team of the army, the police and officials of the Department of State Services allegedly invaded Kanu’s home.
Thereafter, IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful told newsmen the whereabouts of Kanu, his parents and his siblings could not be ascertained.
Daily Sun’s efforts to speak with the Nigeria army heaquarters in Abuja were unsuccessful.
Several telephone calls to top officials went unasnwered, as at 9:35pm, yesterday.

  1. patrick Nnanna 9th October 2017 at 3:10 am
    The family of Mazi Nnamdi should be very sensitive with soldiers and police visiting them in any form.They are not there for any raid but to plant an incriminating items to use as an evidence against Kanu and other IPOB members in detention.They don’t have any reason coming there except the reason above.In conclussion,nobody should vote come 18th of November in Anambra.

