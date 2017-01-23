Again, anti-EEDC protests rock Ebonyi

From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki

Commercial activities and operations at the branch Headquarters of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, (EDDC), Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, were paralysed for several hours, on Monday, as electricity consumers hit the streets protesting poor services.

The Daily Sun reported that the protesters comprising electricity consumers mainly students of the Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki and other residents of the state capital shutdown offices of the Company and barricaded all roads leading in and out of the headquarters.

The protesters chanted anti EEDC songs and carried placards with various inscriptions such as “EDDC stop Arbitrary Billing”, “Stop Load rejection”, “Provide meters to consumers and stop operating without condition of service”, among others.

Addressing newsmen, the protesters through their representative, Mr. Sampson Uneke expressed dissatisfaction over alleged fraudulent services being rendered by EDDC and called on the Distribution Company to provide consumers in the state with prepaid meters and upgrade its distribution infrastructure to improve on electricity supply.