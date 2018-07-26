Again, another CP posted to Bayelsa

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The foggy situation on the actual commissioner of police deployed to Bayelsa State by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris persisted, on Thursday, as the Force Headquarters has decided to post Ahmad Abdulrahman to the state, 48 hours after Ahmed Bello was posted to replace newly-deployed John Mokan.

Bayelsa State has set a new record in the history in the deployment of Police Commissioners in the country as it had three Commissioners of Police in the space of 72 hours.

The first was Mokan who was replaced by Bello and who has now be replaced by Abdulrahman.

Mokan, who had served as a Deputy Commissioner for Police (Administration) at the Bayelsa State Police Command, was first posted to the state and his positing elicited joy among supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as he is believed not to be in the good books of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, shortly after the visit of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson to the office of the IGP to commiserate with the police over the demise of former IGP Ibrahim Commasie, the Force Headquarters reversed the posting and posted Ahmed Bello, who had also served in Bayelsa State Police Command as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Bayelsa State Security outfit, Operation DOO AKPOR.

APC leaders were believed to have protested the posting of Bello to Bayelsa State pointing out that he would be a ready tool in the hands of the PDP to hound APC members in the build up to the 2019 elections.

Sources said the Force Headquarters, aware of the power play between the APC and the PDP in the state, has decided to post a neutral Police Commissioner, who would not pander to political interests in the state.

Abdulrahman was zeroed in to be deployed to Bayelsa State as he is seen as an operations man and a very tough cop that would rein in crime and criminality in the state state.

The new signal from the Force headquarters sighted by, Daily Sun, indicated that Bello has now been posted to Ekiti State, while Abdulrahman would report as Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State with immediate effect.

Abdulrahman, from Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State, holds two Masters Degrees in Conflict, Peace and Strategic Studies and in Criminal Justice.

He had served in various Police Commands including Plateau, Lagos, Kaduna, Ogun, FCT , Zone 1 Kano and Squadron Commander, 6 PMF, Maiduguri.

He was also a one-time CSO to late IGP Ibrahim Coomasie and Deputy Director of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission under Mrs. Farida Waziri.