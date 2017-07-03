Again, Aisha visits Buhari in London tomorrow

Wife of the president, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari will, tomorrow, return to London, the United Kingdom, to visit her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on medical vacation.

In a statement by her Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna, Mrs. Buhari will first stop over at Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, to make a symbolic appearance at the meeting of the Organisation of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) today.

She will also join other members to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the organisation, and seize the opportunity to reiterate voting rights of Nigeria in upcoming election.

Mrs. Buhari, who is expected to leave Addis Ababa for London tomorrow, assured Nigerians she will convey to the president, the best wishes of Nigerians and their fervent prayers for his quick recovery.

She visited her husband on May 30, 2017 and returned on June 6.

On her return, she conveyed the president’s appreciation to Nigerians, for their prayers for his recovery and disclosed he will soon return to Nigeria as he was recuperating fast.