Ag President Osinbajo: "Our unity is not negotiable"

Ag President Osinbajo: “Our unity is not negotiable”

— 25th June 2017

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo says the Muhammadu Buhari administration will do everything to sustain the unity among citizens of the country.

He says doing so, would give room for more development and enhance welfare of the people.

The Acting President made the remarks at his official residence, also known as Aguda House, where he received the Muslim community in Abuja and environs that paid him Sallah homage, to mark the 2017 Eid-el-Fitr.

Receiving the delegation on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari,, the Acting President said: “Your ethnicity doesn’t matter and that is why for us, unity is so important that we must work together to make sure that our country is able to take care of the millions people we govern. God expects us to take care of the poor and those suffering, to ensure that we use government resources only in such a way that will the good of the majority of our people.”

Professor Osinbajo re-echoed President Buhari’s sallah message to citizens, saying that the country must remain united.

He enumerated the gains of unity to include, love towards one another, integrity, enjoying the endowments of the nation, gaining respect globally and diversity among others.

“Our unity is not negotiable. We should make sure that we remain united in order to enjoy the resources God has blessed Nigeria with. So many nations envy what we have as a nation,” he said.

The Acting President used the opportunity to pray for President Buhari’s quick recovery and return to Nigeria, adding that the President still has a lot to do for Nigeria.

“We are praying everyday and we know that the Lord God Almighty who we serve will bring our President back in good health and that he will serve this nation with the same determination and the same spirit of oneness, the same spirit that he has always serve this nation from when he was a young man. He will serve this nation and complete the period of his service in good health, in good shape and our country will be the better for it,” he stated.

Leader of the delegation and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello said paying sallah homage was customary as a mark of respect for the President.

He thanked security agencies, religious and traditional rulers in the FCT for playing a great role in sustaining the peace being enjoyed in Nigeria’s capital city.

He said the kind of harmonious relationship they had exhibited needed to be replicated in the thirty six states of Nigeria.

There were goodwill messages from the Acting Imam of Abuja National Mosque, Mohammad Kabir Adamu and the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, FCT Chapter, Reverend Samson Jonah, who both prayed for the quick recovery of President Buhari.

The clerics commended the Acting President for guiding the country well in the absence of his principal.

Also present at the event, were the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, some legislators and members of the Federal executive Council.

(Source: VON)

 

