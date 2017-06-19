The Sun News
Home / National / Aftermath of Parliament’s attack: Iran joins war against ISIS

Aftermath of Parliament’s attack: Iran joins war against ISIS

— 19th June 2017

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard is warning Islamic State militants that missile attacks launched into eastern Syria the previous day can be repeated if the extremists take action against Iran’s security.

Iranian state TV’s website is quoting Gen. Ramazan Sharif as saying on Monday that “if they (IS) carry out a specific action to violate our security, definitely there will be more launches, with intensified strength.”

Sharif says six missiles, with a range of up to 700 kilometers or 430 miles, were launched during Sunday’s attack, which he called “successful” but “limited.”

State TV showed mobile missiles launchers being moved in daylight.

The strike was in response to an attack earlier in June on Iran’s parliament and a shrine in Tehran that killed at least 17 people and wounded more than 50. (NAN)

