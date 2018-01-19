The Sun News
After storm, trains resume limited service in Germany

After storm, trains resume limited service in Germany

— 19th January 2018

ChannelNewsAsia

Trains on Germany’s intercity lines began running early Friday, a day after being suspended as violent gales battered northern Europe, killing at least six people across the country.

In the south, the high-speed ICE trains were running as normal on Friday morning, although the service in the rest of the country remained subject to major disruptions, rail operator Deutsche Bahn said.

The company had on Thursday suspended all high-speed services due to storm Friedericke in the first such stoppage since 2007 when major gales battered the country.

By the end of the morning, trains should be running to all the main cities, Deutsche Bahn said, with the service expected to be back to normal by the weekend.

Regional train services were also disrupted on Friday, particularly in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state.

Hundreds of rail staff worked through the night to clear the tracks of branches and trees, many of which were uprooted by the force of the storm which saw winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour while others worked to repair damage to the lines, it said.

The huge storm caused nine deaths in northern Europe and left air and rail traffic in chaos.

Agency disburses N3m cash assistance to 73 fire victims in Jigawa

— 19th January 2018

NAN The Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (JISEMA), on Friday, disbursed over N3 million cash assistance to 73 victims of fire in Dutse Local Government Area of the state. Executive Secretary of the agency, Alhaji Yusuf Babura, announced this while disbursing the money to the victims in Abanderi village. An early morning fire had on…

  • El-Rufai bans child adoption in Kaduna

    — 19th January 2018

    The Kaduna State Government has banned fostering and adoption of children due to abuse by orphanage homes in the state, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hafsat Baba, has said. Baba said in an interview on Thursday in Kaduna that the government discovered that some of the orphanage homes were conduits for trafficking…

  • 2017 The Sun Thanksgivings Service: Who’s Pastor Ituah Ighodalo?

    — 19th January 2018

    Segun Adio As he does what he knows how to do best – Preaching the Word – to management and staff of The Sun Newspaper on the occasion of the 2017 Annual Thanksgivings Service, today, Friday, January 19, 2018, it is essential to appreciate this quintessential, live-coal cleric, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo. Pastor Ituah Ighodalo is…

  • Bayelsa govt. allays teachers fear over reforms

    — 19th January 2018

    NAN Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has assured that the State Government would not sack any teacher as a result of the on-going public service reforms. Public primary and secondary schools in the state were shut down due to the on-going strike which entered its 11th day on Thursday. A statement signed by the…

  • PPA urges Gov. Ugwuanyi to invest in youths

    — 19th January 2018

    NAN A chieftain of Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), Chief Martins Okolie,  has advised Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to focus more on youth empowerment in Enugu State. Okolie gave the advice while speaking to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday on his assessment of Ugwuanyi’s administration in the past two years. “‘I have seen civil…

