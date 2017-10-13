The Sun News
Latest
13th October 2017 - After grand premiere, Blade Runner 2049 storms cinemas
13th October 2017 - Music was always pulling me; eventually I caved in -Imanse
13th October 2017 - Chivas unveils $1m global search for startups
13th October 2017 - The trial of Boko Haram suspects
13th October 2017 - Kosi Cyril 09025852978
13th October 2017 - Wealth creation in cottage industry
13th October 2017 - Buhari on Independence Day: A speech most divisive
13th October 2017 - Reported ‘sin,’ Kachikwu, Baru and Buhari
12th October 2017 - Mystery flood ravages Edo communities
12th October 2017 - Osinbajo disowns aide, says ‘I approved loans not contracts’
Home / TSWeekend / After grand premiere, Blade Runner 2049 storms cinemas

After grand premiere, Blade Runner 2049 storms cinemas

— 13th October 2017

After a grand premiere on Wednesday October 4, a new Hollywood sci-fi movie, Blade Runner 2049, hit the cinemas across the country last Friday, and since then it has been attracting film aficionados to the box office.

The premiere, which held amidst soft music, drinks and canapés at the prestigious Silverbird Cinema, Victoria Island, Lagos, attracted celebrities including Mr Jonathan Murray-Bruce‎, executive director, Silverbird Group; Ugochi Ihezue, Most Beautiful Girl Nigeria (MBGN) 2017; Emmanuella Yaboh, MBGN Miss ECOWAS, and Stephanie Agbasi, MBGN Miss Universe, who all dazzled on the red carpet, posing for the paparazzi and fielding questions from the press.

Murray Bruce was all smiles having thoroughly enjoyed watching the film, describing it as “quite fantastic”. And for MBGN Miss ECOWAS, Emmanuella Yaboh, the “sci-fi movie is thrilling. The flying cars particularly got my attention,” she enthused.

In fact, visually stunning and narratively satisfying Blade Runner 2049 will strike a chord in the hearts of movie lovers, as they throng the cinemas beginning from Friday October 6 when the film officially opened across the country.

Distributed by Silverbird Film Distribution, Blade Runner 2049 deepens and expands its predecessor’s story while standing as an impressive filmmaking achievement in its own right. 30 years after the events of the first film, Blade Runner unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. Officer K’s (Ryan Gosling) discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for three decades.

K’s job is to track down bio-engineered human beings also known as replicants. But he’s beleaguered by erroneous childhood memories that he imagines to be real. K’s hologram, Joi, who goes with him everywhere through the help of a mobile projector, dies when the projector is destroyed. Does K survive in the search for his identity? Why is Niander Wallace so engrossed with the idea of creating replicants? What are replicants? The movie aptly answers these questions.

Set in California in a futuristic year 2049, Blade Runner is a remake of Riddly Scott’s 1982 movie, Blade Runner, which in itself is based on Philip K. Dick’s novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

Aside Harrison Ford and Rhyan Gosling, the film parades other season actors like Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Lennie James, Dave Bautista, Carla Juri, Jared Leto, Mackenzie Davis, and Sylvia Hoeks.

The soundtracks employed in Blade Runner 2049 also speak to the humanity of it. They are apropos to the themes of the movie. When K meets Rick Deckard, they fight and fight until they eventually resolve their differences with Elvis Presley’s hit song, I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You playing at the background.

With blood chilling sound tracks, amazing special effects that create real life impressions of annihilation, and cinematographer Roger Deakins’ seemingly impossible camera angles, Blade Runners 2049 promises to be a pleasant cinematic experience.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osinbajo disowns aide, says ‘I approved loans not contracts’

— 12th October 2017

  From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Few hours after his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande tweeted that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo approved the contentious contracts for the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), he has denied doing so. The contracts has caused fiction between the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu…

  • YABATECH overdue as varsity-Rector

    — 12th October 2017

    Begins 70th anniversary, graduate 9,021 By Gabriel Dike Outgoing Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr. Margaret Ladipo, yesterday, said the 70-year-old institution is overdue be named as a university to award degrees in technology and other relevant courses. Dr. Ladipo, flanked by principal officers of the college, at the briefing on the forthcoming…

  • Passengers bemoan shortage of ‘Yellow Cards’ at Lagos Airport

    — 12th October 2017

    By Louis Ibah The shortage of International Certificate for Vaccination also known as yellow cards is creating problems for some Nigerian passengers traveling out of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos to countries where the card is a major entry requirement for non-nationals. Some of the countries that insist visitors must have the yellow…

  • EFCC detained us for no just cause, say released Ekiti govt. officials

    — 12th October 2017

    …As Fayose promises to bring sanity to EFCC if elected President The just-released Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Toyin Ojo and Accountant General, Mrs Yemisi Owolabi , on Thursday, revealed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had succeeded in only detaining them for 14 days for no just cause, saying that they could…

  • Ambode seeks lawmakers’ support for reforms in transport, other sectors

    — 12th October 2017

    …NASS will revisit motion seeking Special Status for Lagos, says Sen. Adeola Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Thursday, urged lawmakers to support the ongoing efforts of his administration to effect key reforms in transportation, environment and energy sectors aimed at putting the State on a sound footing for economic growth and development. Speaking…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share