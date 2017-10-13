After grand premiere, Blade Runner 2049 storms cinemas

After a grand premiere on Wednesday October 4, a new Hollywood sci-fi movie, Blade Runner 2049, hit the cinemas across the country last Friday, and since then it has been attracting film aficionados to the box office.

The premiere, which held amidst soft music, drinks and canapés at the prestigious Silverbird Cinema, Victoria Island, Lagos, attracted celebrities including Mr Jonathan Murray-Bruce‎, executive director, Silverbird Group; Ugochi Ihezue, Most Beautiful Girl Nigeria (MBGN) 2017; Emmanuella Yaboh, MBGN Miss ECOWAS, and Stephanie Agbasi, MBGN Miss Universe, who all dazzled on the red carpet, posing for the paparazzi and fielding questions from the press.

Murray Bruce was all smiles having thoroughly enjoyed watching the film, describing it as “quite fantastic”. And for MBGN Miss ECOWAS, Emmanuella Yaboh, the “sci-fi movie is thrilling. The flying cars particularly got my attention,” she enthused.

In fact, visually stunning and narratively satisfying Blade Runner 2049 will strike a chord in the hearts of movie lovers, as they throng the cinemas beginning from Friday October 6 when the film officially opened across the country.

Distributed by Silverbird Film Distribution, Blade Runner 2049 deepens and expands its predecessor’s story while standing as an impressive filmmaking achievement in its own right. 30 years after the events of the first film, Blade Runner unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. Officer K’s (Ryan Gosling) discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for three decades.

K’s job is to track down bio-engineered human beings also known as replicants. But he’s beleaguered by erroneous childhood memories that he imagines to be real. K’s hologram, Joi, who goes with him everywhere through the help of a mobile projector, dies when the projector is destroyed. Does K survive in the search for his identity? Why is Niander Wallace so engrossed with the idea of creating replicants? What are replicants? The movie aptly answers these questions.

Set in California in a futuristic year 2049, Blade Runner is a remake of Riddly Scott’s 1982 movie, Blade Runner, which in itself is based on Philip K. Dick’s novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

Aside Harrison Ford and Rhyan Gosling, the film parades other season actors like Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Lennie James, Dave Bautista, Carla Juri, Jared Leto, Mackenzie Davis, and Sylvia Hoeks.

The soundtracks employed in Blade Runner 2049 also speak to the humanity of it. They are apropos to the themes of the movie. When K meets Rick Deckard, they fight and fight until they eventually resolve their differences with Elvis Presley’s hit song, I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You playing at the background.

With blood chilling sound tracks, amazing special effects that create real life impressions of annihilation, and cinematographer Roger Deakins’ seemingly impossible camera angles, Blade Runners 2049 promises to be a pleasant cinematic experience.