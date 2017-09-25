The Sun News
After 3 years boycott, APC to vie in Ekiti LG poll

From WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State APC has said it will participate in the local government election slated for December after it has boycotted the election since Governor Ayodele Fayose became leader of the state.

The party has since inception of Governor Fayose’s tenure in 2014, boycotted the Local government poll in the state on the grounds that it would not get fair competition.

But in a statement Monday by the Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, the party has resolved to participate in the proposed election after its executive council meeting.

“We call on all members of our party particularly those interested in the chairmanship or councilorship position in local governments and wards to indicate their interest.

“We advise the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission(EKSIEC) to be fair and transparent in dealing with all registered political parties who will be participating in the election.

“PDP-led government has failed Ekiti citizens and therefore our party will not sit back while the people suffer,” Olatunbosun said.

Latest

After 3 years boycott, APC to vie in Ekiti LG poll

— 25th September 2017

  From WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti Ekiti State APC has said it will participate in the local government election slated for December after it has boycotted the election since Governor Ayodele Fayose became leader of the state. The party has since inception of Governor Fayose’s tenure in 2014, boycotted the Local government poll in the state…

  • Hurricane Maria: Buhari orders evacuation of Nigerian students in Dominican Island

    — 25th September 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate evacuation of Nigerian students stranded in the Dominican Island after Hurricane Maria bashed the island. Nigerian students attend medical schools in Dominican Islands which prepare them to move to the United States and Europe for the completion of…

  • Ebonyi 2019: Group backs Umahi for second term

    — 25th September 2017

    From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The leadership of Ebonyi State Local Government Advisory Committee, on Monday, declared support for the second term bid of Governor David Umahi. The group said that their support for Umahi’s re-election was stemming from his unprecedented achievements in office. Chairman of the group, Chief Hyacinth Nwode, at a press briefing, in…

  • Non-teaching staff resume work in LASU

    — 25th September 2017

    Non academic activities commenced at the Lagos State University (LASU) on Monday following the suspension of a nationwide strike embarked on by Non-Academic Staff of Union members. The nationwide strike lasted for 10 days as it was suspended on Sept. 21. Check by a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) showed that Health…

  • APC replies Sagay: You are Buhari’s attack dog

    — 25th September 2017

      …Tags Presidential aide rogue elephant From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Angry national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC)  Monday stated that it has become very obvious that the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay (SAN) does not have anything constructive to say about anything other tearing down and…

