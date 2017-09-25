After 3 years boycott, APC to vie in Ekiti LG poll

From WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State APC has said it will participate in the local government election slated for December after it has boycotted the election since Governor Ayodele Fayose became leader of the state.

The party has since inception of Governor Fayose’s tenure in 2014, boycotted the Local government poll in the state on the grounds that it would not get fair competition.

But in a statement Monday by the Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, the party has resolved to participate in the proposed election after its executive council meeting.

“We call on all members of our party particularly those interested in the chairmanship or councilorship position in local governments and wards to indicate their interest.

“We advise the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission(EKSIEC) to be fair and transparent in dealing with all registered political parties who will be participating in the election.

“PDP-led government has failed Ekiti citizens and therefore our party will not sit back while the people suffer,” Olatunbosun said.