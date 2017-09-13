The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2017 - Afrobasket 2017: Nigerians need not panic over D’ Tigers – NBBF
13th September 2017 - Russia 2018 World Cup: First tickets go on sale
13th September 2017 - Ezenwa dreams Europe move
13th September 2017 - UCL: Ronaldo’s return excites Zidane
13th September 2017 - SMEs rely on online tools to market products – Survey
13th September 2017 - Shittu urges Indian techpreneurs to invest in Nigeria’s ICT industry
13th September 2017 - Stakeholders bemoan N127bn annual loss to cybercrime
13th September 2017 - Herdsmen/farmers’ crisis not religious –Osinbajo
13th September 2017 - 400 hours non-stop praise for Buhari’s recovery kicks off in Abuja
13th September 2017 - FG injects fresh N35bn into Niger Delta amnesty
Home / Sports / Afrobasket 2017: Nigerians need not panic over D’ Tigers – NBBF

Afrobasket 2017: Nigerians need not panic over D’ Tigers – NBBF

— 13th September 2017

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has urged Nigerians not to push the panic button as the men’s senior national basketball team D’Tigers prepare for their quarter final clash against Cameroon at the ongoing 2017 Afrobasket Men championship.

Col. Samuel Ahmedu (rtd), the international representative on the NBBF board expressed understanding over reactions from Nigerians who are unhappy about Sunday’s result against Congo DR despite being in the driver’s seat for the better part of the game.

Reactions trailed the team’s last group game loss to Congo Democratic Republic who returned to the tournament after a 10-year absence.

Ahmedu explained that the team gave a good account of themselves giving the prevailing circumstances they found themselves.

“I understand why some people feel bad and we all do as no one likes to lose. If you understand sports, you will know that you win some and lose some.

“This team was in camp for 2 weeks only and did not have time for quality friendly games. The team is playing against quality opposition for the first time here.”

Ahmedu explained that the 2017 edition of the FIBA Afrobasket has shown that no country is a minnow with every participating team being at the tournament to win.

“Angola lost to Morocco and almost lost to Uganda whom they beat after overtime. Nigeria beat Mali who beat Congo who beat us. That is sports. Many teams will give their feet to be where we are now.”

He drew positives from D’ Tigers ability to come out top of their group despite their loss as he is confident that the Coach Alex Nwora tutored side will definitely improve on the lapses noticed against the Congolese while getting set for their match against Cameroon.

He also shed light on the massive changes to the 2015 Afrobasket winning team which has seen the coach rebuilding a new team for the 2017 edition co-hosted by Tunisia and Senegal.

“Apart from Ike Diogu, players who played in 2015 were not available. Some are in the process of renegotiating contracts, some were not released by their teams due to timing issues, some blatantly refused to show up when invited and some asked to be paid money before they can play for Nigeria. So the coach had to make do with what he had”.

The Vice President, Babatunde Ogunade also buttressed Ahmedu’s position despite admitting that the team had no reason to have lost the game.

“We did not prosecute the match with the full complement of our players. Some had malaria, one had diarrhea while another was down with a hamstring injury after the hectic schedule left us depleted.

He is optimistic that with the few days between their last group games and their quarterfinal against Cameroon, the team will recover well as the medical staff are working round the clock to “patch up the players before hitting the home stretch.”

D’ Tigers

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SMEs rely on online tools to market products – Survey

— 13th September 2017

By Olabisi Olaleye A new survey, Global International Trade and Findings from Nigeria, has disclosed that most small and medium enterprises (SMEs) leverage on online tools to market their products. This new International Trade Report from The Future of Business survey was conducted as a collborative project involving the World Bank, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and…

  • Shittu urges Indian techpreneurs to invest in Nigeria’s ICT industry

    — 13th September 2017

    By Perpetua Egesimba and Christy Dada Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu in Lagos recently reiterated that information and communications technology (ICT) would continue to drive the global economy, providing huge opportunities to social and economic development. Shittu said this at the Indo-Africa ICT Expo 2017, organised by the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion…

  • Stakeholders bemoan N127bn annual loss to cybercrime

    — 13th September 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye Stakeholders who gathered at this year’s edition of the African Digital Awards (ADA) have expressed concerns over the N127 billion estimated annual economic losses to rising wave of cybercrimes in the country with a view to finding measures to curb the trend. Speaking at the forum, Minister of Communications, Mr. , noted…

  • Herdsmen/farmers’ crisis not religious –Osinbajo

    — 13th September 2017

    • No incident in Osun, says Aregbesola From Magnus Eze and Adanna Nnamani, Abuja Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said the lingering herdsmen-farmers’ clashes across the country has no religious undertone. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the National Conference on the Transformation of Nigerian Livestock Industry, in Abuja, yesterday, Osinbajo charged  participants to come…

  • 400 hours non-stop praise for Buhari’s recovery kicks off in Abuja

    — 13th September 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja To celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari’s recovery after over 100 days in London for medical vacation, his safe return to the country, Nigeria’s exit from recession as well as the country’s 57th Independence anniversary, Halleluyah Nigeria, in conjunction with all Nigerian churches and Full  Gospel Business Men Fellowship, will tomorrow kickoff 400 hours…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share