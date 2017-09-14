AfroBasket 2017: D’Tigers battle ready for Cameroon

By Joe Apu

Reigning AfroBasket champions Nigeria will today file out against Cameroon in the quarter final stage of the AfroBasket 2017 with an intent to pick a semi final ticket.

Nigeria’s captain Ike Diogu will have to bring his experience of the AfroBasket to bear on a relatively new set of players as they battle Cameroon with their forward Benoit Mbala who believes that playing as a collective whole will go a long way in helping his side overcome Nigeria in today’s tie.

The Lions face their biggest test at the continental tournament when they take on Nigeria that is ready to shake off the defeat she suffered against DR. Congo in her last group game.

Cameroon, who settled for second place 10 years ago in Angola, are desperate to make amends and return to the high table, however, they must dig deep to achieve their objective.

In an exclusive interview with FIBA.basketball, Mbala said, “Our goal is to be among the top three in this championship and if possible surpass the second place we managed in 2007 in Angola.”

“We know Nigeria has experience and will want to give it everything when we clash in the Quarter-Final being the reigning champion but one thing we have always banked on is teamwork and this we will still project to give us victory.”

The 22-year old Mbala, who has averaged 18.3 points per game so far and is second on the statistics board behind Nigeria’s Ike Diogu, is expected to lead his side’s charge against D’ Tigers.

“It is my first time at the biggest stage of African basketball and I am delighted about the opportunity to compete with the best on the continent and will always be available to represent my country.”

“African players are full of energy and very athletic compared to what I have experienced in college and this shows that the continent is full of great talents and just a little more push for Africa nations to compete favourably with basketball super powers at the world stage.”

In other quarter final matches Morocco will face Egypt, while host Tunisia will face DR Congo and Senegal face 11 time African champions Angola.