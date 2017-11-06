The Sun News
Afrimalt introduces new cola drink into Nigerian market                                                   

Afrimalt International Limited, Lagos, has launched a new cola drink, Miss Cola, into the Nigerian market.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Dotun Olusi, the new soft drink , which was recently unveiled in London,  aims to appeal to the refreshment needs of many different people across the world.

“With Miss Cola entering the beverage market, we ëll be able to satisfy the needs of all our consumers and make their experiences with our soft drink better.”

Noting that Miss Cola delivers the unique refreshment experience that people are looking for today, Olusi said the cola-flavoured soft drink has a refreshing flavor derived from vanilla and other unique mix of quality ingredients, which gives a refreshing taste.

He added: “It is our mission to refresh and completely satisfy the world. It is also our vision to make a bottle of Miss Cola available within armsí reach of every person around the globe”.

Commenting on the global reach of the brand, its acting Marketing Manager, Mr Godfry Ogbitebu, said about 3,000 stocks of the products are on their way to Cameroon, Togo and Ghana to make sure that it is available all over West Africa.

