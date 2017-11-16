AFRIMA, Nigeria/Argentina match dominate Google search

Sunday’s All African Music Award (AFRIMA) and the Nigeria/Argentina football match dominated searches on the internet search engine, Google, this week.

Google’s Spokesman, Mr. Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, made this known, on Thursday, in Lagos.

“Fans celebrated Nigeria’s 4-2 win against Argentina at the FIFA 2018 World Cup grade one friendly match held in Krasnodar, Russia, on Tuesday.

“The win takes Super Eagle’s Senior Coach, Gernot Rohr’s impressive record to seven wins, three draws and a defeat since he took charge of the team in September 2016.

“Excited fans raced to Google to search for more details about the match,’’ he said.

The Google manager noted that, in the world of entertainment, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly called Wizkid, won three awards at the 2017 AFRIMA held in Lagos.

He added that the pop star took home the awards for Artiste of the Year for his song “Come Closer’’, Song of the Year for the same song, and Best Male Artiste in Western Africa.

He said that excited fans raced to Google to get more information about the awards.

Kola-Ogunlade added that Nigerian singing sensation, Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly known with his stage name, Tekno, had released a new single entitled “Mama”.

“The Afro-pop singer featured Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (Wizkid) in the single.

“The two, who were reportedly at loggerheads over some social media comments, have put aside their differences to make good music.

“Fans of both singers went on Google to get more information about the new single,’’ he said.

He said that the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP’s) planned nationwide strike due to the Federal Government’s inability to fulfill an outstanding agreement with the union, also got attention online.

“Concerned students raced to Google to read more about the impending strike,’’ he said.

Kola-Ogunlade said that the reported removal of the Zimbabwean Leader, Robert Mugabe, from office in what was called a “bloodless transition,” got people’s attention online.

“This brings an end to President Mugabe’s 37-year rule of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Concerned Africans raced to Google to get updates about the situation,’’ he said.

Google Trends launched in May, 2006, allows one to see how popular search terms and their demography have been overtime on Google. (NAN)