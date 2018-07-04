The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2018 - Kaduna Govt alerts residents to dangerous chemicals emission
4th July 2018 - Happy 4th of July quotes, images and messages
4th July 2018 - Adamawa records 1,564 cases of cholera – Director
4th July 2018 - Yerry Mina becomes first defender to score in his first 3 World Cup matches
4th July 2018 - Why I rejected APC leaders’ plea to trade away Olusola – Fayose
4th July 2018 - Commence impeachment process against Buhari, Court tells NASS
4th July 2018 - Chelsea could land Yerry Mina in the deal to take Willian to Barcelona
4th July 2018 - Yerry Mina: Prove a point to Barcelona? I don’t have to prove anything to anyone
4th July 2018 - 4th of July: The history of America’s independence day
4th July 2018 - 10 Things to Know About Emmanuel Macron
Home / National / Afrika Shrine represents culture, strength, music of the continent – Macron
MACRON

Afrika Shrine represents culture, strength, music of the continent – Macron

— 4th July 2018

President of France, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday night, made a historic visit to the Afrika Shrine, home of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, describing it as ‘an iconic centre for the propagation of African culture, strength and music’.

Macron, who spoke at the New Afrika Shrine in Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos, at an event tagged ‘Celebration of African Culture’ to inaugurate the African Cultural Season 2020, said he was glad to be back to the Afrika Shrine, adding that he still holds fond memories of the place since his first visit back in 2002.

“I discovered Nigeria and a lot of my friends are here. I discovered Nigeria and I discovered Lagos and I discovered the Shrine.

“This place is an iconic place and it is a place where the best of music is given. I have to say my main memories about this place are friends, proud people, proud of their culture, proud of their art and music.

“I have a very different view of Africa than a lot of other people in Europe,” he said.

Macron stressed the need for Africa and Europe, especially France to build a new commonality, adding that “this new commonality is not based on what is important for Europeans but what is important for Africa, about their culture, how they build their culture and promote the culture and which places are important for them about their culture.

“Being here, I do recognise their culture and respect their views. This place is important for Africa and their culture and that is why I am here.”

He also disclosed plans to host the African Cultural Season 2020 in France, which he said, would be about promoting African culture in Europe, adding that the event was going to be for Africa and by African artistes.

“It will include people with fashion, African movies, new generation of artistes will be coming from Africa and it will be organised by them to show Europe and France” the real culture of Africa.

“The event will be financed by African leaders. It will not be sponsored by France or European businesses, but by African businesses, it is brand new.

“This season is a unique one and it will be the new face of Africa in Europe organise by Africans, providing what you like and what you have here,” he said.

At the official unveiling of Alliance Francaise, a French Cultural Centre, in Lagos, on Wednesday, President Macron said the development was part of the measures to scale up the relationship between France and Nigeria, while also specifically offering the commitment of the government and people of France to development of infrastructural projects in Lagos.

“Thanks very much for being here; thanks very much for making this possible and to Mr. Governor, we spoke yesterday and this morning together in the car.

“Going to Shrine together yesterday and going to French Alliance now. It’s much more quiet, much more calm and reasonable but at the end of the day, I think both of us (Governor Ambode and I) did share the same views that we can do tremendous things together.

“Your State – Lagos, is one of the main challenges of not just Nigeria but the whole of Africa. I mean this huge city, there is tremendous challenge about how to make people live together in peace, in a better place and I want France to be part of this story and I do want my country and my people being part of this experience.

“It means belonging same values, sharing cultures, languages, literatures, music, movies, building together projects, having common economic projects and so on, and this eco system will be not just possible but stronger staying in this place,” Macron said.

Earlier, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, while welcoming President Macron to the state, expressed optimism that the historic visit would go a long way to break any barriers between Nigeria and France as well as foster greater collaboration for economic, social and cultural growth.

The governor said the state government was delighted to host Macron, a well respected global leader, adding that it would also signal a new era between both countries, especially for Lagos where talents in the arts and creative industry abound.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Lagos State, I welcome His Excellency, President Emmanuel Macron, President of France, to the commercial and cultural capital of Nigeria and indeed West Africa.

“We are delighted and honoured to be hosting a President of one of the world’s Super Powers; a permanent member of the United Nation’s Security Council with veto rights, a prominent member of the G8 and the World Trade Organisation and a champion of Global Climate Change.

The governor said he was particularly delighted that Macron’s visit to Lagos began on a cultural and entertainment note, adding that the French Cultural Centre and Alliance Française based in the State had always been an asset to its cultural landscape in the same way that Trace Television had also become an invaluable addition to its music and entertainment sphere.

Governor Ambode said he was very optimistic Macron’s visit and activities would boost the State’s quest to become the culture and entertainment capital of Africa, just as he said that the State Government would seek to establish collaborations with France and play an integral part of the Year 2020 African Cultural Season in Paris as envisioned by President Macron.

“With the exceptional characteristics of our State as the most populous, vibrant and indeed the fifth richest economy on the African continent, Lagos is the undeniable destination for business and pleasure in Africa.

“The new Lagos experience is being enhanced daily as we continue to create an enduring infrastructural and security architecture for the business of tourism and cultural arts to thrive.

“This also creates a platform for our local talents to feel a sense of belonging and encouragement.

“Mr. President, this momentous State Visit shall signal the dawn of a new era between France and Nigeria especially for the myriad of talents that have made Lagos their home,” the Governor said.

He said Macron’s emergence as the President of France has inspired many youths in Nigeria, who constitute 60 percent of the country’s population, adding that Lagos was providing avenues for youths to explore their creativity and talents.

There were also Art Exhibition, Fashion Show, display of Nollywood scenes, presentation of a painting of Fela to Macron by Governor Ambode as well as pencil frame artwork of Macron done by 11-old old Kareem Olamilekan drawn within two hours.

Highpoints of the night include sterling performances by dance group, Footprints of David, music artistes, Yemi Alade, Charlotte Dipanda from Kenya and a scintillating performance by Femi Kuti to bring the event to a close.

 

 

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kaduna Govt alerts residents to dangerous chemicals emission

— 4th July 2018

NAN The Kaduna State Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA) has alerted residents of the state to the dangerous chemicals emitting from raging fire incident into the environment. Mr Yusuf Rigasa, the KEPA General Manager, raised the alarm on Wednesday in Kaduna. Rigasa said, “There is fire incident at a chemical dump location at No. 9 Rafi…

  • Adamawa records 1,564 cases of cholera – Director

    — 4th July 2018

    NAN Dr Amos Ujulu, Director of Disease Control Department (DCD), Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA), says the state has recorded 1,564 cases of cholera this year. Ujulu disclosed this during his presentation on the recent outbreak of cholera to the State Executive Council Meeting in Yola. He said that over 100 communities…

  • FAYOSE

    Why I rejected APC leaders’ plea to trade away Olusola – Fayose

    — 4th July 2018

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has revealed that pressure was mounted on him by chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to trade away the ticket given to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola and support Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the APC in the July 14 governorship poll in the state….

  • BUHARI

    Commence impeachment process against Buhari, Court tells NASS

    — 4th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Federal High Court, sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, has ordered the National Assembly to begin impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari. Justice Maurine Onyetenu gave  the order, on Wednesday,  based on the suit filed by two Nigerians, Kanmi Ajibola, a lawyer and Sulaiman Adeniyi, a rights activist. The duo…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari loves Nigeria more than self, Gov. Ganduje declares

    — 4th July 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has said that President Muhammad Buhari represents the way forward for a prosperous Nigeria, insisting that the President has a greater love for Nigeria than he has for himself. He maintained that President Buhari embodies honesty, integrity, transparency, accountability and utmost patriotism for genuine national…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share