The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2017 - Africa’s food production to hit $1tr by 2030-New report
11th September 2017 - FMN’s investments in agro-allied business to save $370m annually
11th September 2017 - Absence of cassava processing facilities escalating by-products import bill to N2tr
11th September 2017 - Make millions manufacturing school bag
11th September 2017 - How Executive Order’ll boost manufacturing sector – SON
11th September 2017 - 200 firms to benefit from 20mw Isoko power plant
11th September 2017 - Why fresh privatisation of Yola Disco is in order
11th September 2017 - Medview takes delivery of Boeing 777 for London operations
11th September 2017 - Dana Air recruits, trains more Nigerian pilots
11th September 2017 - Get hooked to airlines’ frequent flyer programme for rewards
Home / Business / Africa’s food production to hit $1tr by 2030-New report

Africa’s food production to hit $1tr by 2030-New report

— 11th September 2017

The power of entrepreneurship and free market economy is driving Africa’s economic growth from food production, as businesses waking up to opportunities of a rapidly growing food market in Africa that may be worth more than $1 trillion each year by 2030 to substitute imports with high value food made in Africa.

This was the main conclusion from the latest Africa Agriculture Status Report (AASR) launched at this year’s African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) in Cote d’Ivoire.

According to the report, agriculture will be Africa’s quiet revolution, with a focus on SMEs and smallholder farmers creating the high productivity jobs and sustainable economic growth that failed to materialise from mineral deposits and increased urbanisation.

Despite 37 per cent of the population now living in urban centres, most jobs have been created in lower paid, less productive services rather than in industry, with this service sector accounting for more than half of the continent’s GDP. Smart investments in the food system can change this picture dramatically if planned correctly.

Commenting on this year’s report findings, Dr. Agnes Kalibata, President of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), which commissioned the study said: “Africa has the latent natural resources, skills, human and land capacity to tip the balance of payments and move from importer to exporter by eating food made in Africa.

This report shows us that agriculture involving an inclusive transformation that goes beyond the farm to agri-businesses will be Africa’s surest and fastest path to that new level of prosperity,” she said.

To succeed, Africa’s agricultural revolution needs to be very different to those seen in the rest of the world. It requires an inclusive approach that links millions of small farms to agribusinesses, creating extended food supply chains and employment opportunities for millions including those that will transition from farming.

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Africa’s food production to hit $1tr by 2030-New report

— 11th September 2017

The power of entrepreneurship and free market economy is driving Africa’s economic growth from food production, as businesses waking up to opportunities of a rapidly growing food market in Africa that may be worth more than $1 trillion each year by 2030 to substitute imports with high value food made in Africa. This was the…

  • FMN’s investments in agro-allied business to save $370m annually

    — 11th September 2017

    By Steve Agbota Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, said it has invested up to N90 billion in agro-allied supply chain, creating 9,000 jobs with a multiplier (indirect) of up to 54,000 jobs in the country. The investments in the food value chains, which include oils and fats, feeds/proteins, starches, agro distribution and sweeteners have potential…

  • Absence of cassava processing facilities escalating by-products import bill to N2tr

    — 11th September 2017

    Stories by Steve Agbota [email protected] 08033302331 Nigeria is the largest producer of cassava in the world; thrice more than Brazil’s production and almost double the production of Indonesia and Thailand. Even cassava production in other African countries, namely the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Madagascar, Mozambique, Tanzania and Uganda, appears small in comparison to Nigeria’s…

  • Make millions manufacturing school bag

    — 11th September 2017

    By Bimbola Oyesola Few days from now, schools will be re-opening from the long vacation and students are returning to schools with virtually new items, from books, school uniforms, sandals and bags. For a discerning entrepreneurs some good cash can actually be raked in this season, especially from the production and supply of school bags….

  • How Executive Order’ll boost manufacturing sector – SON

    — 11th September 2017

    By Charles Nwaoguji The Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), has commended the Federal Government for putting the spotlight on local manufacturers through initiatives like the  Executive Order compelling government agencies to direct at 40 per cent of procurement to Made-in-Nigeria goods and services. According to SON’s Director General, Mr. Osita Anthony Aboloma,  a strong government…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share