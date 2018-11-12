“After the challenge of physical safety, that of food security, it is the challenge of energy security that must be the concern of our governments.”

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

Secretary General, African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO), Mahaman Laouan Gaya, is of the opinion that the organisation is at the centre of a new Africa. In this interview, he spoke on the activities of APPO and why its Headquarters was relocated to Nigeria as well the goals of the association seeks to achieve.

Why APPO’s not in the limelight

It should first be noted that the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) is an African intergovernmental organisation created on January 27, 1987 in Lagos, Nigeria, to serve as a platform for cooperation and harmonisation of efforts, collaboration, sharing of knowledge and skills among African oil producing countries. Its statutory headquarters is Brazzaville in Republic of Congo. With 18 member countries, it accounts for nearly 99 per cent of Africa’s oil production and for at least 13 per cent of world production. One of APPO’s important missions is the promotion of joint initiatives (projects, infrastructure) in management policies and strategies across the entire oil industry value chain, to enable its member countries to draw better profits from the activities of this non-renewable resource. After more than a quarter century of existence, it was recognised that despite some progress recorded, APPO did not meet the expectations of the member countries. The organisation had entered a serious weakness of non-visibility. Observers were constantly wondering what it was for.

The long lethargy in which it has languished for years has also resulted in a very low level, if not a complete lack of cooperation among member countries in the oil sector, a lack of control of activities across the entire value chain of oil industry in Africa. This, among other things, did not allow it to establish a sharp and confirmed African expertise, a total lack of visibility of the organisation at national, regional and international levels and a very noticeable absence in the major centres of international decisions.

The organisation which was sinking on sight, in total ignorance of the global oil context, needed to be reframed on the global oil and energy scene to meet the challenges of the day. As rescue measures, the Council of Ministers decided on its deep reform. Thus, as soon as we took office, we were confronted with this reform. After many meetings of Committee of Experts and Council of Ministers, the draft of this reform was adopted in Luanda in Angola in January 2018.

The resolutions that were adopted included the new Vision and Mission, the new Strategic Objectives of the Organisation, its Guiding Principles and Values, the General Structure and a new Organisational Chart, the Mission Charters of the organs and bodies, the appointment of Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, Nigerian Minister of State for Petroleum Resources as APPO President effective 1st April 2018 for the implementation of the reform and the transfer of the activities of the organisation to Abuja in Nigeria during this period. APPA has also been renamed the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO). The establishment of a Summit of Heads of State of the member countries of the Organisation was also endorsed in principle as and when necessary.