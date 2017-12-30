The Sun News
Home / World News / African Union probes IPOB’s complaint against FG

— 30th December 2017

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The African Commission on Human and People’s Rights has said that it was processing the complaints filed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against the Nigerian government.

Disclosing this in a letter to IPOB’s Counsel, Mr.  Alloy Ejimakor, the Commission said it would duly notify the group of developments on the matter.

The letter dated December 27 and signed by the Secretary to the  Commission, Dr. Mary Maboreke reads in part,  “Your complaint filed against the Federal Republic of Nigeria dated 5th December, 2017 was received on 14 December, 2017 by the Secretariat of the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights (the Commission).

“Kindly note that the complaint is currently being processed for consideration by the Commission, and you will be duly notified of developments relating thereto. “

Meanwhile, IPOB has commended the Commission for it’s prompt acknowledgement of the petition submitted to it.

In a statement by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful the group said, “This petition became necessary as a means to explore other legal remedies outside Nigeria given that due process of law is virtually non-existent in the country under the current Buhari administration.

“Against the backdrop of well documented incidents of human rights abuses by the Nigerian Government and her security operatives, it has become necessary to escalate the matter to African Union given that both ECOWAS and Nigerian courts are terrified to rule against the Buhari regime in any matter concerning Biafra.

“We hope and pray that African Court on Human Rights will prove to be the opposite of ECOWAS and Nigerian courts where the presidency determines every legal outcome or which judgement to obey or ignore.”

IPOB further said, “Nigerian Government through the Attorney General of the Federation and those in the judiciary have been  using delay tactics to frustrate every case involving IPOB since the invasion and abduction of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at his compound in Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia Abia State. We hope this ugly trend will be reversed by the African Court on Human Rights.”

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

