In this interview he granted on the sidelines of the 25th Annual Meetings of Afreximbank in Abuja, Oramah speaks about the bank and its plans for Africa.

Uche Usim, Abuja

How to leapfrog Africa out of its slow and fragile economic growth to a blossoming super power is the strategic graph Dr. Benedict Okey Oramah plots daily, as he pilots the affairs of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in his capacity as the President and Chairman of Board.

Seeing the huge untapped economic resources buried in the bowels of Africa and a corresponding manpower to match, Oramah insists the days of operating as fragmented national economies were over for Africa which needs to come out as a bloc to amplify its voice on the global business arena.

However, Afreximbank is supporting a lot of economic initiatives aimed at cementing intra-African ties and giving the continent greater opportunity to grow exponentially. Part of such initiatives is the $25 billion loan earmarked for the African Trade Strategy (ATS) that would be disbursed on a revolving basis between 2017 and 2021.

Oramah assumed the position of President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank on September 21, 2015. He was previously the Executive Vice President in charge of Business Development and Corporate Banking from October 2008. He joined Afreximbank as Chief Analyst in 1994 and was promoted to the position of Senior Director, Planning and Business Development in 2007.

Prior to joining Afreximbank, he was an Assistant Research Manager at the Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM Bank) from 1992 and holds M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in Agricultural Economics, obtained in 1987 and 1991 respectively, from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

Excerpts:

Significance of AGM

Twenty-five years of Afreximbank is a remarkable development. That child was born right here in this conference centre and I was there myself as a delegate representing NEXIM Bank. The genesis of the bank goes back to 1980s when Africa suffered an unprecedented economic difficulty.

The economic difficulty was worsened by the global debt crisis that originated from Latin America and so Afreximbank was a response to that crisis. Because when that economic difficulty struck in the 1980s, Africa went into a steep decline.

It was during that time actually that Asia overtook Africa in terms of world development indices. Poverty, wars, coups and counter coups and, at a point in 1980, there were three to four coups in a year, about 14 active wars across Africa and the continent was badly hit.

Nobody believed that Africa could do anything meaningful as a continent. It was in that spirit that the African Development Bank (AfDB) championed the establishment of Afreximbank.