African Queen feud: Tuface, blackface’s $.4m trapped!

It was described as the biggest hit coming out of Nigeria in a long while. In fact, legendary reggae musician, Orits Wiliki had described it as the first national hit in a long while. Indeed it won the act numerous awards. At its peak, it was used for the sound track of Phat Gals, an American movie thus launching Tuface’s career to new heights.

And talking about royalties, African Queen was a cash cow raking in millions of naira but Alas! 13 years after its release, the acts behind the song, Tuface Idibia and Blackface are yet to earn a dime in royalties even though a whopping $400, 000 is currently lying fallow in the vaults of an American bank being royalties accruing to the song courtesy of the festering feud between the pair.

Said an insider: “It is so sad that Tuface and Blackface are at loggerheads. Left to Tuface, he is ready to reconcile with Blackface but for some strange reasons, Blackface has other ideas.

“A while ago, arrangements had been wrapped up to pay the whopping sum but Blackface’s lawyers and objected after filing a suit in the US. Now both artistes can’t access the money and it so sad.

“Blackface should let go and let them forge a way forward. He should let bygones be bygones so that they can both access the money.”