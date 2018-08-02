For true primate lovers, visiting the grave of Dian Fossey and the Karisoke Research Centre is a great way to pay homage to the great primatologist…

Emeka Anokwuru

The 1970s, 80s and 90s were dark years for large primates in Africa. Gorillas and chimpanzees had faced intense conflict and poaching from humans. However, thanks to the work of Jane Goodall and Dian Fossey, under the guidance of Dr. Louis Leakey, people’s perspective on the large primates has changed. After the success of Goodall’s efforts with chimpanzees in Gombe Tanzania, Leakey felt that a similar study needed to be carried out with mountain gorillas within the Virunga region and orangutans in Indonesia. Goodall’s love for chimpanzees enabled her to study and learn complex behaviour from the primates. She discovered that chimpanzees lived in complex societies and had several traits that included waging war with neighbouring rivals. She also succeeded in illustrating how compassionate, loving and inventive chimpanzees could be. Goodall’s success along with Leakey’s encouragement led Dian Fossey to become a primatologist and she became an authority in all things related to mountain gorillas.

Early life of Dian Fossey

Dian Fossey was born in California in 1932 and later lived with a strict stepfather who was a businessman. She never knew what it meant to grow up in a loving and caring family setting, which might have explained her often isolated lifestyle while working in Africa. The emotional support she lacked at home contributed to her love for animals, leading to her enrollment for a pre-veterinary course at the age of 19 at the University of California after ending a business course at the College of Martin. Her change of course was not supported by her parents and financial support was henceforth not reliable. To finance her studies, she took a job as a clerk and machine operator in a factory, graduating as an occupational therapist at the San Jose State College. After graduation in 1956, Dian Fossey worked as an occupational therapist at the Kosair Crippled Children’s Hospital in Louisville. It was here that she developed a close relationship with Mary White, a co-worker who invited her to their home and family farm. Dian Fossey felt at home there and worked with livestock and her favourite animal then was a horse.

Her work in Africa

In 1963, Dian Fossey embarked on a seven-week trip to Africa, where she visited the Tsavo National Park, the Ngorongoro crater, Mt. Mikeno, Lake Manyara and Olduvai Gorge, where she met the Leakey family who briefed her about Goodall and her work with the chimpanzees in Gombe.

Dian Fossey’s first encounter with mountain gorillas was while on a wildlife tour in Uganda on that first visit. From Uganda, she spent sometime in Rhodesia and then headed back to Louisville. She wrote several articles about her amazing experience in Africa for a journal newspaper, some of which she presented to Leaky during his nationwide lecture tour in Louisville. Leaky was impressed with her work and determination and in December 1966 offered her a funding opportunity to research about mountain gorillas in Africa. She met Goodall at Gombe Stream Research Centre on her way to Congo before beginning her work at Kabara.

Relying on her natural love for animals, the extra training she received on primates and the skills she obtained as an occupational therapist, Fossey realised that mimicking gorilla actions like beating her chest and making grunting sounds gave them assurance leading to trust. She wrote several articles that were published in leading magazines and journals, including the National Geographic. Her research with mountain gorillas was extensively covered and gave her and the mountain gorillas much publicity globally.