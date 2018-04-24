The Sun News
— 24th April 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja

As the ID4Africa 2018 summit opens, in Abuja, on Tuesday, history will be made as African nations endorse a joint petition to the United Nations seeking declaration of September 16, as International Identity Day.

Already delegates from 47 African countries are set to take the historic action.

Executive Chairman of ID4Africa, Dr. Joseph Atick, said at least 750 of the 1500 delegates will be representing government agencies from the various countries.

He said the date signifies a scaling up of the 15 Sustainable Development Goals drawn by the global body.

“The objective is to emphasize the importance of legal identity which is critical to human development. We want the UN to recognise the right to legal identity for all individuals.

“Once we get the UN to ratify it, various countries would have to domesticate it. We know it’s a long journey and it’s going to start here in Abuja,” he stated.

The ID4Africa movement is intended to engender electronic identity hamonisation and integration for the continent.

