The Sun News
Latest
10th November 2017 - African music superstars battle for 2017 AFRIMA trophy
10th November 2017 - Fashola refutes allegations of fraud, diversion of $350m against power ministry
10th November 2017 - States yet to access N76b 2017 UBEC grant – Official
10th November 2017 - 10 years on, Xmas starts early for babies
10th November 2017 - Sokoto Cement declares N1.25bn profit
10th November 2017 -   NIRSAL, MECA to fix 10,000 grounded tractors
10th November 2017 - LG autonomy sign of restructuring, says Buhari
10th November 2017 - Aisha Buhari visits Gombe Friday
10th November 2017 - Let us preserve Buhari’s integrity
10th November 2017 - Buharist school of political and economic thoughtlessness
Home / National / African music superstars battle for 2017 AFRIMA trophy

African music superstars battle for 2017 AFRIMA trophy

— 10th November 2017

Nigerian music Arch-rivals, Wizkid and Davido, may have yet another face-off as nominees at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2017 scheduled for November 12 in Lagos.

Wizkid and Davido, two of Africa’s most popular music stars, are up for the Best Male category award in West Africa.

Femi Morgan, the organiser’s spokesperson, said in a statement in Lagos that the event which is to reward the best of African artistes, has led to a massive voting campaigns by nominated artistes.

He said that the artistes would be relying on the love from music lovers to win the 23.9 Carat plaited gold AFRIMA trophy.

Morgan listed other Nigerian music divas on the list to include Aramide, Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage, and Yemi Alade who will be contending with Ghanaian pop-star, Becca, Malian Grammy Award winner, Oumo Sangare and Senegalese Pop-singer.

Also, Viviane Chidid, to prove which star has the most dynamic voice to win the gold trophy for best Female Act.

According to Morgan, the nominated artistes are pulling up their sleeves to slug it out with their regional and continental music contemporaries and legends at the event.

“Southern African female nominees have some scores to settle at the 2017 AFRIMA Awards.

“Amanda Black and Babes Woduno started a fresh beef at the
South Africa Music Awards23, when Amanda Black beat Babes Woduno to SA’s Best Female Artiste of the Year awards 2017.”

“She might get her rep back if she sweeps all contestants to win the Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa at AFRIMA 2017. Old rivalries in SA might rear its head at the Awards as AKA gets nominated in the same category as Nasty C and Emtee,” Morgan said.

Morgan said, “other stars battling for recognition and rep are SA Jah Prayzah, Legend Jazzist, Hugh Masekela, and Nduduzo Makhatini.

“The Cameroonians divas claim to run the show in the Central Africa region, as five nominated music divas bring to battle their different musical styles to win the 23.9 carat gold award.

“The Gabonese Popstar, Bussine and the Angolan pop queen, Nsoki is in the game to burst their bubble and win the award for their home countries.

“Meanwhile the King of Central Africa will emerge when Angola’s star RnB Sensation, Anselmo Ralph and Hip Hop star, Big Nelo while charges against DRC Makossa star, Fally Ipupa and RnB International Ke Black and Pop Star, Maitre Gims and the Cameroonians Pop artistes, Jovi and romantic RnB singer, Mr Locko.

“Four Tanzanian divas are gunning for the awards for the Eastern region; they include Vanessa Mdee, who won the 2014 AFRIMA awards in the same Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa category.”

“She is pitched against Tanzanian love singers Feza, Lady Jaydee, and Nandy.

Uganda’s Juliana Kanyomozi is a music big fish who will clash Kenya’s Victoria Kimani despite her West African and East African base,” he said.

He also said that stars performing at the event include Cote D’ivoire’s DJ Arafat, Guinea’s MHD, Nigeria’s Mr Eazi, Runtown, Teckno and YCEE.

AFRIMA is a world-class event that holds annually with live performances from star-studded artistes and television broadcast to 84 countries around the world. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

African music superstars battle for 2017 AFRIMA trophy

— 10th November 2017

Nigerian music Arch-rivals, Wizkid and Davido, may have yet another face-off as nominees at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2017 scheduled for November 12 in Lagos. Wizkid and Davido, two of Africa’s most popular music stars, are up for the Best Male category award in West Africa. Femi Morgan, the organiser’s spokesperson, said in…

  • Fashola refutes allegations of fraud, diversion of $350m against power ministry

    — 10th November 2017

    Minster of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has said that there was no fact in the allegation of diversion of 350 million dollars levelled against him and the ministry. Fashola in a statement entitled: “Before Perception Becomes Reality,“ on Friday in Abuja, said that the ministry was ready to provide full, factual and…

  • States yet to access N76b 2017 UBEC grant – Official

    — 10th November 2017

    The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) said on Friday that state governments have not accessed the N76 billion due to them for 2017 projects. The unclaimed fund represents 20 per cent of the total matching grants of N380 billion released to the commission as at October 31. The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr Hammid…

  • 10 years on, Xmas starts early for babies

    — 10th November 2017

      A mother and investor, Omolara Shaibu has announced plans for Nigerian babies to have a bumper Christmas through her business this year. She said the package to give children in Nigeria a befitting Christmas is part of the plans of her outfit, One Stop Baby Shop, to celebrate its 10 years of doing business…

  • Sokoto Cement declares N1.25bn profit

    — 10th November 2017

      From Uche Usim, Abuja The management of Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN), otherwise known as Sokoto Cement on Wednesday declared a profit of N1.2 billion for the 2016 operation year, despite recession. The chairman of the company, Dr.Abdulsamad Rabiu made the disclosure in Abuja at the company’s 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM), and…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share