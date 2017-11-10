African music superstars battle for 2017 AFRIMA trophy

Nigerian music Arch-rivals, Wizkid and Davido, may have yet another face-off as nominees at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2017 scheduled for November 12 in Lagos.

Wizkid and Davido, two of Africa’s most popular music stars, are up for the Best Male category award in West Africa.

Femi Morgan, the organiser’s spokesperson, said in a statement in Lagos that the event which is to reward the best of African artistes, has led to a massive voting campaigns by nominated artistes.

He said that the artistes would be relying on the love from music lovers to win the 23.9 Carat plaited gold AFRIMA trophy.

Morgan listed other Nigerian music divas on the list to include Aramide, Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage, and Yemi Alade who will be contending with Ghanaian pop-star, Becca, Malian Grammy Award winner, Oumo Sangare and Senegalese Pop-singer.

Also, Viviane Chidid, to prove which star has the most dynamic voice to win the gold trophy for best Female Act.

According to Morgan, the nominated artistes are pulling up their sleeves to slug it out with their regional and continental music contemporaries and legends at the event.

“Southern African female nominees have some scores to settle at the 2017 AFRIMA Awards.

“Amanda Black and Babes Woduno started a fresh beef at the

South Africa Music Awards23, when Amanda Black beat Babes Woduno to SA’s Best Female Artiste of the Year awards 2017.”

“She might get her rep back if she sweeps all contestants to win the Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa at AFRIMA 2017. Old rivalries in SA might rear its head at the Awards as AKA gets nominated in the same category as Nasty C and Emtee,” Morgan said.

Morgan said, “other stars battling for recognition and rep are SA Jah Prayzah, Legend Jazzist, Hugh Masekela, and Nduduzo Makhatini.

“The Cameroonians divas claim to run the show in the Central Africa region, as five nominated music divas bring to battle their different musical styles to win the 23.9 carat gold award.

“The Gabonese Popstar, Bussine and the Angolan pop queen, Nsoki is in the game to burst their bubble and win the award for their home countries.

“Meanwhile the King of Central Africa will emerge when Angola’s star RnB Sensation, Anselmo Ralph and Hip Hop star, Big Nelo while charges against DRC Makossa star, Fally Ipupa and RnB International Ke Black and Pop Star, Maitre Gims and the Cameroonians Pop artistes, Jovi and romantic RnB singer, Mr Locko.

“Four Tanzanian divas are gunning for the awards for the Eastern region; they include Vanessa Mdee, who won the 2014 AFRIMA awards in the same Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa category.”

“She is pitched against Tanzanian love singers Feza, Lady Jaydee, and Nandy.

Uganda’s Juliana Kanyomozi is a music big fish who will clash Kenya’s Victoria Kimani despite her West African and East African base,” he said.

He also said that stars performing at the event include Cote D’ivoire’s DJ Arafat, Guinea’s MHD, Nigeria’s Mr Eazi, Runtown, Teckno and YCEE.

AFRIMA is a world-class event that holds annually with live performances from star-studded artistes and television broadcast to 84 countries around the world. (NAN)