The Sun News
Latest
16th October 2017 - African leaders must focus on creating enabling environment for SMES – Elumelu
16th October 2017 - How to make money from quail farming
16th October 2017 - FG commends Ogun on agriculture policies
16th October 2017 - Niger to revive 17 irrigation schemes for dry season
16th October 2017 - Food from healthy farms makes healthy people – New IFAD report
16th October 2017 - Controversy trails planned concession of Lagos, Abuja, Kano, P’Harcourt airports
16th October 2017 - Freight forwarders laud NSC on ease of doing business
16th October 2017 - CG Compliance team destroys N135m frozen foods
16th October 2017 - Stakeholders decry NLNG, NIMASA face-off
16th October 2017 - NSE invites entries for essay competition
Home / Business / African leaders must focus on creating enabling environment for SMES – Elumelu

African leaders must focus on creating enabling environment for SMES – Elumelu

— 16th October 2017

By Steve Agbota

The Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa(UBA) Plc, Tony Elumelu, has called on African leaders to focus on creating the enabling environment for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to thrive and survive.

Elumelu, who made this call while hosting more than 100 African journalists in Lagos who are to cover Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Forum 2017 over the weekend, said entrepreneurship is the cornerstone to African development and the key to local value creation in Africa.

He added: “Entrepreneurship cannot thrive without the enabling environment. So, our leaders should continue to create the right  business environment for private sector players to sustain and grow their businesses.

“The likes of Bill Gate, the founder of Microsoft; Steve Job,  the founder of Apple; Mark Zuckerberg,  the founder of Facebook  and the rest were successful because they have access to right and enabling  business environment. If our African leaders can create enabling environment for SMEs,  they will be amazed by the result it will yield at the end.”

He said that young people need a helping hand, the kind that will make them self- reliant and self-confident so that they can add their quota to the development of the Africa continent.

He explained that entrepreneurs need more eco-systems to succeed in their business operations, which will enable them to contribute to the development of the economy.

“I see great entrepreneurship potential in many of the over 93,000 applicants that applied for  this year TEF Programme alone. But the level of training, mentoring and networking that we offer means that we can only select over 1,000 this year. I call on everyone here to support those who missed the cut. This is a clear path to sustaining African economic growth.”

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

African leaders must focus on creating enabling environment for SMES – Elumelu

— 16th October 2017

By Steve Agbota The Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa(UBA) Plc, Tony Elumelu, has called on African leaders to focus on creating the enabling environment for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to thrive and survive. Elumelu, who made this call while hosting more than 100 African journalists in Lagos who are to cover Tony…

  • How to make money from quail farming

    — 16th October 2017

    Stories by Steve Agbota [email protected] 08033302331 Quail farming can be a lucrative business like other farming ventures, such as chicken, turkey or duck farming in Nigeria. But rearing of quail is still an uncommon business in the country because the bird is one of the smallest poultry birds.  Ironically, just few people are into the…

  • FG commends Ogun on agriculture policies

    — 16th October 2017

    The Federal Government has commended the Ogun State government for keying into its agricultural policies especially in the areas of cassava and rice value chain development programme. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbe, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Technical Quality Control, Mrs. Hectar Akani, gave the commendation at the…

  • Niger to revive 17 irrigation schemes for dry season

    — 16th October 2017

    As part of efforts to enhance dry season farming, Niger State government has concluded plans to embark on reviving 17 abandoned irrigation schemes across the state. Governor Abubakar Bello disclosed this in Minna through his deputy, Mohammed Ketso, at the first Commodity Trade Exhibition organised by the Niger assisted value chain development programme. Speaking at…

  • Food from healthy farms makes healthy people – New IFAD report

    — 16th October 2017

    Investing in climate-resilient agriculture not only improves food security but contributes to eradicating malnutrition, according to new report from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). The Nutrition Advantage – Harnessing the Nutrition Co-benefits of Climate Resilient Agriculture, a study of IFAD’s experience in improving nutrition in climate-sensitive agricultural investments, shows that climate change impacts…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share