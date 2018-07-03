The Sun News
African leaders pledges to coordinate efforts to defeat JIHADIST groups

African leaders pledges to coordinate efforts to defeat jihadist groups

— 3rd July 2018
  • Nigeria, Sahel region top agenda

African heads of state have pledged to coordinate efforts to improve the continent’s security and defeat jihadist organizations, particularly in Nigeria and the Sahel region, during talks yesterday at the 31st African Union summit held in Mauritania’s capital.

The African Union summit, on Sunday and yesterday, was set up to address the issue of corruption and to discuss a mechanism to return stolen money, which is largely placed in tax havens abroad. The AU says approximately 70 percent of income from Africa’s resources are squandered or diverted.

French President Emmanueal Macron arrived in Nouakchott yesterday to discuss the battle against Islamic extremism and ways to finance counterterrorism and peacekeeping operations.

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz met Macron at the airport, and praised the French president for his “work for the development of the region and the fight against terrorism and insecurity.”

Aziz said that relations between Mauritania and France have made “significant progress in several vital areas such as defense and security, energy and health in particular.” He said Macron has supported the newly formed G5 Sahel regional force that has become an important framework for coordinating efforts to promote development and to fight against extremism, organized crime and illicit trafficking.

As at press time, Macron was to meet with the presidents of the G5 Sahel group, which includes Mauritania, Niger, Mali, Chad and Burkina Faso.

“This exchange will be an opportunity for me to mark my commitment to renew the link between France and the African continent, between Africa and Europe but also to rethink this link in a concrete way, as we are doing between others on issues of security, counter-terrorism and education,” said Macron.

He said that concrete decisions would be made during the meetings about the redeployment of forces and their positioning for the comings months.

3 Comments

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd July 2018 at 7:17 am
    Reply

    There’s nothing call jihadist in sahel zone. No foreign military will exist in sahel zone, and on African Soil in this 21st century world international order in which Africa exist under Southern Countries Union- SCU which comprises Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe led by Russia, Turkey representing Europe, China, India, Japan, Indonesia representing Asia, Brazil, Mexico representing South America, Egypt, South Africa representing Africa. There’s nothing call jihadist in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. What’s going on is Bloody Political War between this territory natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics and fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. What’s going on in sahel zone countries is war in which foreign badits from EU led by France are plundering God given wealth of the Sahel zone native- which has come to an end in this 21st century world international order under Southern Countries Union- SCU in which Africa exist. What is going on in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics is Bloody Political War in which British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order uses fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. to attack and kill this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. to subdue this territory natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria so as to plunder this territory natives God given wealth- it is Futility. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  4. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd July 2018 at 7:31 am
    Reply

    France military etc. must vacate African Soil in this 21st century world international order in which Africa exist under Southern Countries Union- SCU which comprises Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe. France banditry on African Soil is over and gone forever. Any EU country which hopes to steal African wealth in this 21st century world international order, must be manure on African Soil. Only an EU country which came to do legitimate business on African Soil based on mutual principles of Southern Countries Union- SCU, will exist on African Soil in this 21st century world international order. Countries of EU 19th illiterate politics of invasion, occupation, plunder, is dead and gone forever on African Soil and in Southern Countries Union- SCU territorial sovereign states which comprises Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe led by Russia, Turkey representing Europe, China, India, Japan, Indonesia representing Asia, Brazil, Mexico representing South America, Egypt, South Africa representing Africa. This is 21st century world international order. God Is With Us!!!

  6. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd July 2018 at 7:45 am
    Reply

    21st century Africa is Southern Countries Union- SCU affairs which comprises Asia, Africa, South America, and parts of Europe. It is either France and EU countries respect Southern Countries Union- SCU affairs or pay the price in this 21st century world international order. Slaughter every France military, police on African Soil. Slaughter every EU country military, police on African Soil, Slaughter every British bandits and fraudulent criminal America military, police on African Soil. This is 21st century Africa in 21st century world international order under Southern Countries Union- SCU which comprises Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe led by Russia, Turkey representing Europe, China, India, Japan, Indonesia representing Asia, Brazil, Mexico representing South America, Egypt, South Africa representing Africa. No EU countries, British bandits and fraudulent criminal America military, police will exist on African Soil. Slaughter anyone of them which do not vacate African Soil now. This is 21st century world international order. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

