HAPPENING NOW: African Land Forces Summit closing ceremony

— 19th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The closing ceremony of the weeklong African Land Forces Summit is taking place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The ceremony is being attended by top military brass from 40 African countries.

The Minister of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali is the special guest of honor at the occasion.

He is being represented the chief of Defence staff General Gabriel Olonisakin.

Other guest at the occasion include the Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai, while the Chief Air Staff and navy staffs are being represented.

The United States ambassador to Nigeria is also attending the closing ceremony co-hosted by the Nigerian Army and the United States Army.

The African Land Forces Summit is organized to afford military leaders in the African region the opportunity to strengthen existing relationships and develop new ways of tackling emerging security challenges on the continent.

The summit came about following the rising cases of insecurity which has become worrisome in the African region.

___________________

Details coming

