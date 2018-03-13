The Sun News
Latest
13th March 2018 - African human rights commission writes Buhari on IPOB, Kanu 
13th March 2018 - Herdsmen kill 3, injure 2 in Ebonyi
13th March 2018 - Abia: APC chieftain spits fire over destruction of billboards, posters
13th March 2018 - Dapchi: We’re negotiating for release of schoolgirls –Buhari
13th March 2018 - N23bn election bribe: EFCC grills ex-PDP chairman, Modu Sheriff
12th March 2018 - Suspected lunatic hacks primary school pupils to death in Ogun
12th March 2018 - Theresa May: Russia ‘Highly Likely’ to be responsible for ex-spy poisoning
12th March 2018 - Dapchi Girls: We’re negotiating their release, no military option – Buhari
12th March 2018 - French fashion icon Givenchy dies aged 91
12th March 2018 - “If you fail… stay in Russia” – Wike to NFF on FIFA World Cup
Home / Cover / National / African human rights commission writes Buhari on IPOB, Kanu 

African human rights commission writes Buhari on IPOB, Kanu 

— 13th March 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The African Commission on Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR) has restrained the Nigerian government from taking further actions against the President of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and members of the group pending the decision of the commission on the complaint of the group against the government.

The ACHPR, which reports to the African Union (AU) is a quasi-judicial body tasked with promoting and protecting human rights and collective (peoples’) rights throughout the African continent as well as interpreting the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and adjudication of individual complaints brought before the commission against member states.

Nigeria is a member state and has also ratified the African Charter, which all together makes it subject to the jurisdiction of ACHPR.

In a ruling on March 8, 2018, which emanated from a complaint filed by Aloy Ejimakor of Adulbert Legal Services on behalf of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB on December 14, 2017,  the commission granted the request of the complainant for ‘Provisional Measures’.

The complaint placed three main issues for the consideration of the commission, to wit: Nnamdi Kanu’s trial, Operation Python Dance and its aftermaths in the South East of Nigeria, including the military invasion of Kanu’s family home in Umuahia, and declaration of IPOB as a terrorist organisation.

The commission, in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, signed by its Chairman, Commissioner Soyata Maiga, with reference: ACHPR/PROVM/NIGRA/680/17397/1869, dated March 8, 2018, listed the complaints and stated that it has assumed jurisdiction to adjudicate on the IPOB complaint, and gave President Buhari 15 days to respond with actions he has taken to implement the provisional measures ordered by it.

In the letter, the commission said: “Your Excellency, the complainant has requested the commission to invoke Rule 98 of its Rules of Procedure and issue Provisional Measures to prevent irreparable damage to the victim, IPOB and its members, pending the decision of the commission on the communication.

“I would like to draw your Excellency’s kind attention to the fact that at its 37th Ordinary Session, held from November 21 to December 5, 2005, in Banjul, The Gambia, the commission adopted Resolution 88 on the Protection of Human Rights and the Rule of Law in the fight against terrorism in Africa, which calls on African states to ensure that the measures taken to combat terrorism fully comply with their obligations under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and other international human rights treaties.

These include the right to life, the prohibition of arbitrary arrests and detention, the right to fair hearing, the prohibition of torture and others.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

African human rights commission writes Buhari on IPOB, Kanu 

— 13th March 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The African Commission on Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR) has restrained the Nigerian government from taking further actions against the President of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and members of the group pending the decision of the commission on the complaint of the group against the government. The ACHPR,…

  • Herdsmen kill 3, injure 2 in Ebonyi

    — 13th March 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki No fewer than three persons were killed and two others injured in Enyanwuigwe village, Igbeagu community, in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, when two suspected Fulani herdsmen stormed the community and unleashed terror on residents. The tragedy, Daily Sun gathered, took place at about 9:30am yesterday. Also damaged in the…

  • Abia: APC chieftain spits fire over destruction of billboards, posters

    — 13th March 2018

    A member of Buhari /Osinbajo Solidarity Team (BOST), Comrade Ijeoma Eke, has cautioned Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and other members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against sponsoring hoodlums to destroy its party’s billboards across the state. This was against the backdrop of massive destruction of billboards and posters belonging to the All…

  • Dapchi: We’re negotiating for release of schoolgirls –Buhari

    — 13th March 2018

    • Latest abduction heartbreaking –Tillerson  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why his administration is being careful in rescuing schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Chibok, Borno and Government Girls Science and Technical College, Daphi in Yobe State. He told the United States of America Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, that he prefers…

  • N23bn election bribe: EFCC grills ex-PDP chairman, Modu Sheriff

    — 13th March 2018

    •Returns to anti-graft agency today James Ojo, Abuja. Former national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff was grilled for hours by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday. Sources at the commission confirmed to Daily Sun last night that the former governor of Borno State was a…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share