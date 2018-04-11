The Sun News
DRUM Amosun

African Drum Festival’ll continue after my tenure, says Amosun

— 11th April 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has assured that the annual African Drum Festival being organised by the state, would continue after the expiration of his administration.

Governor Amosun made this known, on Wednesday, at a press conference on the 2018 edition of the festival, scheduled to hold between April 19 and 21, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said the festival, which debuted three years ago, had already been structured into the national calendar of festivals in Nigeria, to be held on the third week of April every year.

The governor pointed out the pivotal roles drums play in traditional communication and information dissemination cannot be over emphasised, maintaining the festival has come to stay in Ogun State.

“African drum festival has come to stay. The festival, via the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, had been structured into the calendar of national festivals in Nigeria, to be held on third Thursday, Friday and Saturday of April every year.

“This is our own way and contribution to celebrate African cultural heritage, which predated the advent of the Europeans. Drums were doing what social media are doing now. Drums were used for information dissemination, during war and peace time. So for us, we intend to use the drum festival to bring our people together and re-awaken our consciousness as Africans”. Amosun stated.

He, however, said international troupes from 17 countries, 70 private troupes and 20 states in Nigeria, have expressed their readiness to participate in the festival.

In his remark, the Consultant on the Festival, Professor Wole Soyinka, said 2018 Drum Festival, would include workshop, conference and exhibition of various drums and other cultural and arts materials.

Represented by Jahman Anikulapo, Soyinka said the festival would also include road shows in all the three senatorial districts of the state.

