The Sun News
Latest
13th December 2017 - Court jails tailor for stabbing man
13th December 2017 - Tinubu, Akande, Ajimobi to welcome Alao-Akala, Folarin, others to APC Saturday
13th December 2017 - ADP begins online membership drive Thursday
13th December 2017 - Ajimobi’s wife eulogises wives of security personnel for heroic roles
13th December 2017 - Rwanda calls for probe into alleged French complicity in 1994 genocide
13th December 2017 - Thai drug lord, wife sentenced to life, son to death
13th December 2017 - 197 passengers make Med-View Airline inaugural flight to Dubai
13th December 2017 - NEMA seeks involvement of states in rehabilitating returnees from Libya
13th December 2017 - Nigeria denounces discrimination, hatred in any form
13th December 2017 - FG to create incentive regime to encourage local investors -Osinbajo
Home / Cover / National / African countries to abolish visas for Nigerians –Minister

African countries to abolish visas for Nigerians –Minister

— 13th December 2017

From Fred Itua, Abuja 

Twenty Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has disclosed how President Muhammadu Buhari is spearheading a programme where Africans, including Nigeria, would not need visas to visit other African countries.

The minister said once the move is accomplished and the visa regime is liberalised, tourists would be encouraged to visit African countries.

Mohammed made these known when he briefed newsmen, shortly after defending the sector’s budget before the Senate Committee on Tourism, in Abuja, yesterday.

The minister noted that there is an improvement in Nigeria’s visa regime and that the current “visa on arrival programme” recently introduced by the Federal Government, is working very well.

Also, 24 hours after Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun told visitors that the Federal Government will soon release N750 billion to fund capital projects in the 2017 budget, Mohammed, also spoke on the level of implementation.

“It is not that government is deliberately withholding releases to fund the 2017 budget or starving us. It is because we do not have enough money to do that.

“When budgets are made, they are made based on certain assumptions and if you are not able to get enough to meet your assumptions, there will be poor release.

“At least, there is improvement in different sectors like the Nigeria Customs Service, while the price of crude oil is getting better. There is also more peace in the Niger Delta. So we can produce more,’’ the minister disclosed.

He opined that Public, Private Partnership is one of the most viable ways to revive the tourism sector and that efforts are being made by the present administration in that direction.

The minister also said there is remarkable improvement in the sector’s activities.

He said: “Anybody who has been observing what is happening in the creative industry, including culture, film industry, fashion, will see that there is remarkable transformation and that is because government has provided the enabling environment.

“The creative industry is on a tripod, the government, the private sector and the practitioners and what government has done is to give the support that the industry needs to grow.

“For instance, sometime this year, the Federal Government included the film industry in the list of industries that will enjoy pioneer status. What this means is that if you invest in this industry with a certain amount of money, you will be entitled to tax holiday for three years at the initial stage and another two years. In addition, dividends from your businesses will be exempted from taxation. This is one of the incentives government has given.”

The Minister said meetings had been held with relevant stakeholders in ensuring that they contributed their quota to the development of the sector.

“At the creative industry financing summit  held recently, we  met with the Inspector General of Police to express our concern at the rate of piracy. He immediately set up an anti-piracy unit in each command of the federation.

“We also met the Central Bank Governor asking  for an intervention fund to the tune of 100 million dollars to enable people in the  industry to invest in infrastructure. Also, as I speak to you, we are talking to NEXIM Bank. We are equally talking to some investors, who are ready to bring in 20 million dollars.

“This is to enable the industries, especially the film industry to have cinema houses all over the country. So, what is important is enabling environment,’’ he said.

Mohammed listed part of the present government’s achievements to include revival of the Presidential Council on Tourism, headed by the President, with ministers as members.

Post Views: 99
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Azzo 13th December 2017 at 10:56 am
    Reply

    Haba, seriously!!! We want to see a tsunami of Nigerian youths leaving the country abi? I think before we can begin to look into this visa less inter African travels, we firstly need to address the poverty and apparent lack of employment in Nigeria. But anyways, I am not sure which or what other African countries will agree to this, however, never say never. I wish the government best of luck in this pursuit.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Court jails tailor for stabbing man

— 13th December 2017

A main market Magistrates’ court, at Lugard Road, Jos, on Wednesday, sentenced one Zubairu Dauda, a tailor, to six months imprisonment for stabbing one Usman Mohammed. The Presiding Magistrate, Jovita Binjin, sentenced Dauda after he pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of causing grievous hurt. Binjin, however, gave the convict, who resides at Nassarawa Gwong,…

  • Tinubu, Akande, Ajimobi to welcome Alao-Akala, Folarin, others to APC Saturday

    — 13th December 2017

    From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan All arrangements have been concluded to formally welcome former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, on Saturday. Alao-Akala served as governor of Oyo State from 2007 to 2011 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Alao-Akala, who defected…

  • ADP begins online membership drive Thursday

    — 13th December 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja Barring any last minute change in plans, the Action Democratic Party  (ADP) will, on Thursday, begin  on­line registration of new members. National   Secretary of the party, Dr. James Okoroma, in a media briefing at the party’s National Secretariat, said all was set for the official flag off of the exercise tomorrow….

  • Ajimobi’s wife eulogises wives of security personnel for heroic roles

    — 13th December 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Wives of security officers have been described as the real heroes in the security of lives and property in Nigeria. This assertion was made by the wife of the Oyo State Governor, Dr. Florence Ajimobi, when she received the Police Officers’ Wives’ Association team led by the wife of the Inspector…

  • 197 passengers make Med-View Airline inaugural flight to Dubai

    — 13th December 2017

    By Louis Ibah                                                  . The Nigerian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mr. Mohammed Remi is seeking the participation of more Nigerian air lines in the air lifting of cargo…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share