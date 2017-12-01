African China, Jaywon to headline UFDF 2017

The city of Lagos will come alive this December for the maiden edition of Uzomatik Food and Drink Fiesta (UFDF), a one day exhibition of sales of online/offline foods and beverages and food technology among others which holds at Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Mobolaji Johnson Avenue, Alausa, Ikeja, on Saturday, December 2 from 10am.

Speaking, Isiguzo Uzoma aka Uzo Ododo Oba of Wazobia FM stated that UFDA is designed to showcase the quality of Nigerian food and also highlight opportunities in the local and international markets.

Among others, African China, Jaywon, Lamboginny, Dwana and Ratata will be on hand to thrill guests while comedy will be provided by Igos, MC I Go Do and I Am Short Family among a host of others.

UFDF will also feature eating and drinking competition, cultural performances, games, kiddies corner, fun rides and freebies.

Uzomatik Food and Drink Fiesta is powered by Strong Voice Media, coordinated by Isiguzo Uzoma. Admission is free and the event is supported by Wazobia FM, Wazobia Max, Clem Best, Angels Craft, Aulmedia Services, Kleems Creations and Bamboo Craft among others.