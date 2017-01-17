African Bar Association appoints Osa Director special adviser

The African Bar Association (AFBA) has appointed a distinguished journalist and lawyer, Mr. Osa Director as its Special Adviser on Media and Publicity. After its Executive Council meeting held in Sokoto on December 5, 2016, the appointment of Osa was unanimously adopted.

Perhaps, sticking to its motto as “the fearless voice of the legal profession” on the continent, AFBA decided to appoint as its spokesman a fearless journalist who was very active in the fight against military dictatorship, and an outspoken social crusader cum human rights lawyer.

The appointment, which took immediate effect, will see the author of Suicide Journalism managing the media and public relations of the foremost African bar. Osa, a vastly experienced journalist was Senior Assistant Editor with TELL, and later Editor-in Chief/Chief Executive of INSIDER WEEKLY magazine. The polymath with degrees in Biochemistry, Business Administration, Corporate Governance, Media and Communication and also in Law is currently a practising lawyer based in Lagos state, Nigeria.