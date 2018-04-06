African airlines’ passenger traffic rises 6.3%  

Louis Ibah

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), Thursday, said a 6.3 per cent rise in passenger traffic for African airlines could be linked to increase in investors’ confidence in Nigeria, which saw more passengers flying into the country on-board African carriers.

IATA in its global passenger traffic results for February 2018 for Africa said there was a rebound in traffic growth following the slower demand experienced in January, which was owing to temporary factors including the later timing of the Lunar New Year in 2018.

“African airlines experienced a 6.3 per cent rise in traffic for the month of February 2018 compared to the year-ago period (February 2017),” said IATA’s Director General and CEO, Mr. Alexandre de Juniac. “The growth occurred amid an improving regional economic backdrop. Business confidence in Nigeria has risen sharply over the past 15 months while a reduction in political uncertainty in South Africa has contributed to an improvement in business confidence.