– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - Africa Youth Games: Balogun attributes success to hard work, focus
1st August 2018 - No extension of voter registration beyond Aug. 17, says INEC
1st August 2018 - 2018 Hajj: Kebbi set to airlifts 3,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia
1st August 2018 - Trump suspends duty-free status for clothes imports from Rwanda
1st August 2018 - JUST IN: Bolaji Abdullahi resigns as APC Publicity Sec., joins PDP
1st August 2018 - Ortom raises the alarm over fresh cattle invasion of Benue, exonerates Buhari on own ordeal
1st August 2018 - Afghan presidential election to hold in April 2019
1st August 2018 - Russia’s ‘Pussy Riot’ World Cup pitch invaders freed from jail, lawyer says
1st August 2018 - Defections: Politicians are selfish, says ADP chair
1st August 2018 - Serena suffers career’s worst loss to Konta
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Africa Youth Games: Balogun attributes success to hard work, focus

Africa Youth Games: Balogun attributes success to hard work, focus

— 1st August 2018

NAN

Sunmisola Balogun, a gold medalist in wrestling at the just-concluded Africa Youth Games (AYG) in Algiers,  on Wednesday attributed her victory to hard work and focus.

Sunmisola Balogun told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone in Ibadan that she went to the tournament determined to win a medal.

“It wasn’t an easy competition being the current champion in my weight category and I had to defend it or lose it to another opponent.

“I was focused on retaining it and I’m glad I eventually did. I really thank God Almighty for his grace over me;  it’s not an easy task been a back to back champion.

“This was only possible due to  hard work and God’s grace, ” she said.

READ ALSO JUST IN: Bolaji Abdullahi resigns as APC Publicity Sec., joins PDP

The 16-year-old cadet wrestler  said she was always happy whenever she mounted the podium to raise Nigeria’s flag in competitions.

“Holding the flag gives me more courage and encourages me to put in more efforts into my training and getting better.

“It is only when I keep getting better that I can have the opportunity to be  representing the country and wining more medals,” Sunmisola Balogun said.

The Ondo-State based wrestler, however, thanked the Nigeria Wrestling Federation for supporting and encouraging cadet wrestlers.

“I am really proud of my sport and I am glad that the efforts of the female national coach,  Purity Akuh,  is paying off on me.

“In Algiers,  our coach kept encouraging us by saying we have come here not to play but put in our best by  more than 100 percent.

“Anytime I am out for a tournament, I have learnt not to give up even when I am tired. I also observed that my fighting spirit gets higher when I am getting tired,” she said.

NAN reports that Nigeria came fifth with a total of 103 medals comprising 29 Gold, 32 Silver and 42 Bronze medals at the third edition of the AYG.

Wrestling got  19 out of the medals with three gold, seven silver and nine bronze.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

INEC

No extension of voter registration beyond Aug. 17, says INEC

— 1st August 2018

NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the August 17 deadline for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will not be extended. The Commission said the exercise would resume after the 2019 General Elections scheduled from Feb. 26 and March 2. Public Affairs Officer of INEC in Gombe, Mr Mohorret Bigun said, on Wednesday, that…

  • 2018 Hajj

    2018 Hajj: Kebbi set to airlifts 3,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

    — 1st August 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal , Birnin-Kebbi Kebbi State Muslims Pilgrims Board is set to airlift about 3,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year 2018 hajj exercises. Daily Sun gathered that the first batch of 430 intending Muslim pilgrims will depart Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi to Saudi Arabia for 2018 Hajj exercise on earlier Wednesday…

  • BOLAJI

    JUST IN: Bolaji Abdullahi resigns as APC Publicity Sec., joins PDP

    — 1st August 2018

    National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Bolaji Abudullahi, has resigned his position from the party. Abdullahi, who made this known in his social media handle, also said he has defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Only late Tuesday, Abdullahi was quoted to have said he remained a member of the…

  • BENUE

    Ortom raises the alarm over fresh cattle invasion of Benue, exonerates Buhari on own ordeal

    — 1st August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has raised the alarm over planned invasion of part of the state by herdsmen with over 10,000 cattle as part of a grand plan to further destabilise the state. Speaking with newsmen, in Makurdi, on Wedenesday, the governor said reports reaching him from the Guma Council…

  • DEFECTIONS

    Defections: Politicians are selfish, says ADP chair

    — 1st August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Following the gale of defections rocking the political landscape of the country, the chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr. Yabaji Sani, has described politicians as ‘selfish’, insisting that the interest of masses do not feature in their ambitions. Sani’s statement which came on AIT’s Kakaaki programme monitored, on Wednesday, in…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share