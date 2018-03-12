Africa public sector summit, awards hold in Rwanda

Zika Bobby

Africa’s top public servants, key decision makers, stakeholders in government and private sector will converge at the Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards scheduled for April 20, 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda.

At the event, Nigeria’s public agencies, institutions and organizations that have had impact on the populace in meaningful and significant ways would be honoured for their efforts towards the development and growth of the country.

The Conference themed: “Re-inventing Public Sector for Growth” will engage Africa’s top governments’ agencies, public servants, investors, advisers and governments’ representatives in constructive panel sessions, visionary keynote speeches, structured networking sessions and private breakout discussions that will address challenges, problems and way forward in making public sector organizations across Africa more vibrant and effective in order to contribute to the development of Africa.

InstinctWave CEO and Group Publisher of Africa Public Sector Magazine, Akin Naphtal said despite the fact that the public sector has been underrated and discredited for failure and negativity, it still holds a strong path towards economic growth considering the major roles government’s agencies play toward nation building, development and prosperity.

According to Naphtal, the awards dinner is to recognize those who made efforts in promoting excellent service delivery in public sector institutions in Africa, reward achievements and contributions of public service institutions that led in more robust and encompassing administration across the nations in the region and as well foster constructive competition among public sector agencies.