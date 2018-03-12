The Sun News
Latest
12th March 2018 - Africa public sector summit, awards hold in Rwanda
12th March 2018 - Nigeria, Canada to strengthen military ties
12th March 2018 - White House defends Trump, Kim meeting
12th March 2018 - Use love, peace to fight evil, Osinbajo tells Christians 
12th March 2018 - Benue ready to welcome Buhari –Ortom
12th March 2018 - Nigerians should be grateful to Ekwueme for saving our democracy -Ucheaga
12th March 2018 - Honda unveils all-new, 5th generation CR-V
12th March 2018 - Three honours for Kia at ‘2018 iF design Awards’
12th March 2018 - Queen Sommy 09026348832
12th March 2018 - Bank staff fraud rose by N12.01bn in 2017 –NDIC
Home / World News / Africa public sector summit, awards hold in Rwanda

Africa public sector summit, awards hold in Rwanda

— 12th March 2018

Zika Bobby

Africa’s top public servants, key decision makers, stakeholders in government and private sector will converge at the Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards scheduled for April 20, 2018 in Kigali,  Rwanda.

At the event, Nigeria’s public agencies, institutions and organizations that have had impact on the populace in meaningful and significant ways would be honoured for their efforts towards the development and growth of the country.

The Conference themed: “Re-inventing Public Sector for Growth” will engage Africa’s top governments’ agencies, public servants, investors, advisers and governments’ representatives in constructive panel sessions, visionary keynote speeches, structured networking sessions and private breakout discussions that will address challenges, problems and way forward in making public sector organizations across Africa more vibrant and effective in order to contribute to the development of Africa.

InstinctWave CEO and Group Publisher of Africa Public Sector Magazine, Akin Naphtal said despite the fact that the public sector has been underrated and discredited for failure and negativity, it still holds a strong path towards economic growth considering the major roles government’s agencies play toward nation building, development and prosperity.

According to Naphtal, the awards dinner is to recognize those who made efforts in promoting excellent service delivery in public sector institutions in Africa, reward achievements and contributions of public service institutions that led in more robust and encompassing administration across the nations in the region and as well foster constructive competition among public sector agencies.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Use love, peace to fight evil, Osinbajo tells Christians 

— 12th March 2018

James Ojo, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday charged Christians to continue using the weapons of love and peace to take the gospel of Jesus Christ to the unreached, saying the gospel cannot be killed by forces of darkness. Osinbajo, who worshiped at New Life Assembly, Kubwa Headquarters of Province 2 of the Federal Capital…

  • Benue ready to welcome Buhari –Ortom

    — 12th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi; Felix Ikem, Nsukka The Benue State Government has made adequate preparation to receive President Muhammadu Buhari to the state today.  Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this yesterday. He added that during the visit, the president would pay a courtesy call on the Chairman of the Benue State Council of Chiefs, Tor Tiv the…

  • Nigerians should be grateful to Ekwueme for saving our democracy -Ucheaga

    — 12th March 2018

    Dickson Okafor Chief Johny Ucheaga is a lawyer and he is the Secretary, Nigerian Police Equipment Foundation. As a political associate of former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme who passed on recently, the Uturu, Abia State born politician in this interview gives an insight into how Ekwueme became a running mate to former President, Alhaji…

  • Honda unveils all-new, 5th generation CR-V

    — 12th March 2018

    Moses Akaigwe    08072100049 The Honda Honda Place has pulled the wraps off an all-new, fifth-generation and reengineered 2018 CR-V, which boasts of bold new styling, a more premium interior, a host of new features and technologies. The new endowments, according to the Honda vehicles dealership in Nigeria, are aimed at maintaining CR-V’s status as…

  • Three honours for Kia at ‘2018 iF design Awards’

    — 12th March 2018

    Kia Motors has won three prestigious 2018 ‘iF design’ Awards, reinforcing the brand’s reputation for striking car design. The new Kia Stinger fastback sports sedan, Stonic compact crossover and Picanto city car were each awarded prizes in the ‘Product Design’ category.  2018 marks the second consecutive year in which Kia has won three iF awards,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share